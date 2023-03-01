Holi 2023: Western Railway to run 40 trips of special trains, check entire list of destinations

The Western Railway said that for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the Holi festival, the Western Railway is running 11 pairs of Holi Special trains to various destinations

The Western Railway on Wednesday said that it will run 40 trips of 11 pairs of holi special trains to various destinations.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that it will also introduce 10 pairs of trains augmented with extra coaches for the festive season.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur - the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, as on date 11 pairs of Holi Special trains with 40 trips have been notified by WR to meet the extra demand, as well as for the convenience of passengers. Also additional coaches have been augmented in 10 pairs of trains to clear the waiting list.

The List of Holi Specials which have been notified are as under-

1. Train No. 09207 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Terminus on 3rd March, 2023

2. Train No. 09208 Jammu Tawi – Bandra Terminus AC Superfast on 2nd March, 2023

3. Train No. 09193 Surat – Karmali on 7th March, 2023

4. Train No. 09194 Karmali – Surat on 8th March, 2023

5. Train No. 05270 Valsad – Muzaffarpur on 12th & 19th March, 2023

6. Train No. 05269 Muzaffarpur – Valsad on 9th & 16th March, 2023

7. Train No. 09417 Ahmedabad – Patna on 6th March, 2023

8. Train No. 09418 Patna – Ahmedabad on 7th March, 2023

9. Train No. 09093 Mumbai Central – Bhagat Ki Kothi on 4th March, 2023

10. Train No. 09094 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Mumbai Central on 5th March, 2023

11. Train No. 09201 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Terminus on 6th March, 2023

12. Train No. 09202 Bhavnagar Terminus – Bandra Terminus on 5th March, 2023

13. Train No. 09011 Valsad – Malda Town Superfast on 2nd , 9th , 16th & 23rd March, 2023

14. Train No. 09012 Malda Town – Valsad on 5th, 12th, 19th & 26th March, 2023

15. Train No. 09057 Udhna – Mangaluru on 1st & 5th March 2023

16. Train No. 09058 Mangaluru– Udhna on 2nd & 6th March 2023.

17. Train No. 09412 Ahmedabad – Karmali on 7th March, 2023

18. Train No. 09411 Karmali – Ahmedabad on 8th March, 2023

19. Train No. 09525 Okha – Naharlagun on 7th March, 2023

20. Train No. 09526 Naharlagun – Okha on 11th March, 2023

21. Train No. 09343 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Patna on 3rd, 10th & 17th March, 2023.

22. Train No. 09344 Patna – Dr. Ambedkar Nagar on 04th, 11th & 18th March, 2023.