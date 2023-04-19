Breaking News
Horoscope today, April 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 19 April,2023 04:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 19.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
A new relationship for singles may well turn out to be a long lasting one. Seek newer options in long term investments.
Cosmic tip: Continue being appreciative towards your spouse/ partner.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Don’t be judgemental towards a friend who seeks advice. Help a colleague, but don’t be involved in it for hours.
Cosmic tip: Be unconditional in forgiving someone. Everyone makes mistakes sometimes.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Let there be transparency in discussing finances. A short holiday helps relax and unwind.
Cosmic tip: Face this troubled time in marriage/ a relationship unitedly, both making an effort for greater understanding.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Life is multidimensional and studded with various rainbow coloured hues. It’s never black or white. 
Cosmic tip: Step back from insistently pursuing what you intuitively know won’t work out today.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Don’t be sceptical. Understand intricacies of the said issue at work first before trying to resolve it successfully.
Cosmic tip: Modify awareness to appreciate how great life is essentially.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Use this slow karmic cycle as a learning experience of how life moves ahead when the time is right. It can’t be forced.
Cosmic tip: Keep budget in mind when redecorating.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Spending time together as family helps strengthen ties of love and being able to understand each other better.
Cosmic tip: Spend a little to keep this flow of abundance constantly evolving.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Retain a non-committal perspective but pay careful attention to advice about a new project. Eat foods that help maintain optimum health.
Cosmic tip: Don’t over analyze a situation of trust.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Some receive news about a bonus. Property issues are discussed, culminating in a unanimous conclusion.
Cosmic tip: Use imagination and far sightedness to mentally decide how life is going to pan out.


CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A favourite relative plans a trip to the city. You are thrilled!
Cosmic tip: Hold onto this mental image of being able to see something constructive happening after a slight disturbance.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A video conference ends on a promising note.
Cosmic tip: Compromise because you like to resolve issues quickly instead of allowing them to fester, then blowing out of proportion.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Put a stop to counter arguments if there’s just a touch of chilliness in a loved one’s manner.
Cosmic tip: Don’t give into the temptation to shop as a panacea for tension.

