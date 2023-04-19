Horoscope today, April 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 19.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A new relationship for singles may well turn out to be a long lasting one. Seek newer options in long term investments.

Cosmic tip: Continue being appreciative towards your spouse/ partner.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Don’t be judgemental towards a friend who seeks advice. Help a colleague, but don’t be involved in it for hours.

Cosmic tip: Be unconditional in forgiving someone. Everyone makes mistakes sometimes.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Let there be transparency in discussing finances. A short holiday helps relax and unwind.

Cosmic tip: Face this troubled time in marriage/ a relationship unitedly, both making an effort for greater understanding.





Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Life is multidimensional and studded with various rainbow coloured hues. It’s never black or white.

Cosmic tip: Step back from insistently pursuing what you intuitively know won’t work out today.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Don’t be sceptical. Understand intricacies of the said issue at work first before trying to resolve it successfully.

Cosmic tip: Modify awareness to appreciate how great life is essentially.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Use this slow karmic cycle as a learning experience of how life moves ahead when the time is right. It can’t be forced.

Cosmic tip: Keep budget in mind when redecorating.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Spending time together as family helps strengthen ties of love and being able to understand each other better.

Cosmic tip: Spend a little to keep this flow of abundance constantly evolving.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Retain a non-committal perspective but pay careful attention to advice about a new project. Eat foods that help maintain optimum health.

Cosmic tip: Don’t over analyze a situation of trust.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Some receive news about a bonus. Property issues are discussed, culminating in a unanimous conclusion.

Cosmic tip: Use imagination and far sightedness to mentally decide how life is going to pan out.







Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A favourite relative plans a trip to the city. You are thrilled!

Cosmic tip: Hold onto this mental image of being able to see something constructive happening after a slight disturbance.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A video conference ends on a promising note.

Cosmic tip: Compromise because you like to resolve issues quickly instead of allowing them to fester, then blowing out of proportion.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Put a stop to counter arguments if there’s just a touch of chilliness in a loved one’s manner.

Cosmic tip: Don’t give into the temptation to shop as a panacea for tension.