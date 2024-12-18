Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Horoscope today, December 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Soothe and calm universal vibrations around by taking care of stress, eating healthy food and getting enough sleep every night.

Cosmic tip: Be certain about what you want, making words reflect aims and aspirations.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Taking care of responsibilities is something you enjoy doing and never have to be reminded about them. This helps incur positive karma.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this feeling of life going alright with you.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A new relationship karmic cycle begins for singles, but come to terms with a broken relationship first.

Cosmic tip: Don’t fight this feeling of isolation as sometimes it helps getting life into perspective.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A trip is planned for later after receiving news from overseas. A planned dinner is tiring.

Cosmic tip: Mentally get over and done with the past, not visiting it over and over again obsessively.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Sometimes it’s best to fall in with plans and what other family members want, even if you’d rather just stay at home.

Cosmic tip: Forget issues that are no longer relevant or even important today.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Achieving victory over something that seemed insurmountable is a salute to your deduction powers. Why being silent is better will be revealed soon enough.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a balance between thoughts, words and actions.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Don’t do anything impulsive. Do have a nutritious diet and go for a walk.

Cosmic tip: Learn meditation if you feel that will help (there are many different kinds of meditations, so choose wisely).

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Karma is balanced out due to constructive lessons learned. Stamp out a seed of suspicion that has been lurking.

Cosmic tip: Reconnect with family you haven’t been in touch with due to work pressures.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Dealing with issues in a better manner should be a go to way of handling things. Be focused.

Cosmic tip: Don’t miss something which is completely illogical and more a figment of the imagination.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Out of confusion and chaos emerges an idea that is pure genius, so go ahead with it. Do continue this healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Be patient and yet maintain a positive attitude of belief.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Not wanting to travel for a while is something family disagrees with vociferously. Finally, bowing down to their wishes is inevitable.

Cosmic tip: Avoid what you know is wrong according to life and karma.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

There’s one phone call you are tempted to make, but know you shouldn’t. Spend quiet time in prayer instead.

Cosmic tip: Do some honest soul searching to experience contentment and peace of mind.