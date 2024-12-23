Horoscope today, December 24: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Representational pic
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 24.
ADVERTISEMENT
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Missing someone special is understandable, but there’s so much work to complete before the end of the day; so consciously snap out of it.
Cosmic tip: Meet a friend for some retail therapy.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
There’s a turn for the better in this karmic cycle of major changes taking place as the universe brings a much needed balance in life..
Cosmic tip: Keep the mind stress-free and happy.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
One of two options is the message. Choose with care as one of them takes life on a higher position at work..
Cosmic tip: Ask for clarity about some clauses before signing a contract.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
A friend from overseas gets in touch, wanting to meet. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Be aware what seems to be so right is actually not so. Wait it out for a few days.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Sometimes a problem urges looking at the issue from a different perspective altogether. Having dinner with extended family is fun.
Cosmic tip: Maturely work on a relationship issue instead of getting annoyed or irritated.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Use advantages at work very carefully, thinking of all possible ways to make them work. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Discuss each plan with your spouse/partner instead of just deciding on your own.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Don’t give constructive criticism to colleagues, allowing them to work in a way they believe is correct. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Believe in yourself, trusting instincts.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Returning work-related calls as quickly as possible is advisable to make negotiations move ahead quicker. Some may consider an image makeover.
Cosmic tip: Make the most of workshops/ training attended.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Try to keep away from legal hassles even if it means a slight loss. Make investments after careful thought and consideration..
Cosmic tip: Try and improve media coverage and PR for the company.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
The Tarot highlights property issues can be sorted out in this karmic cycle. Continue with the new and improved diet and exercise routine.
Cosmic tip: Be careful while driving (follow traffic rules, driving carefully).
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Keep vibes positive to attract even more luck. Appreciate those who make daily living simpler, taking care of repetitive chores.
Cosmic tip: Hold on to values learnt in childhood to keep yourself grounded.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Positive financial news received makes it an auspicious start to the day. Letting go of the past and any injustice done to you is difficult but advisable.
Cosmic tip: Devote time to friends and family.