Horoscope today, December 6: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 06 December,2023 02:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 6.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
All is well is the Tarot message. You are energized, healthy and ready to face the world on your own terms now. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t take risks today or on any other day too.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Taking the offensive may seem the ideal plan of action, but it can misfire too. Get plenty of rest.
Cosmic tip: Stand up for what you believe in, but without being belligerent about it.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
You wake up in a contemplative mood which soon transforms into a happy-go-lucky mind-set, that makes family wonder what you’ve planned (it’s something good - obviously).
Cosmic tip: Seek the origin of your moods.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
One comment leads to another, and soon there’s a full scale argument. Diffuse it as soon as the wind changes to ‘stormy’.
Cosmic tip: Reach out to someone on the same wavelength as you.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Feeling emotionally ignored is not a good space to be in, considering you are always so loving and concerned about all those who matter.
Cosmic tip: Do create a strong foundation for spiritual health.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Learn a new skill till it is mastered. This, by itself, brings a huge and appreciable balance to career or profession. 
Cosmic tip: Get involved in the healing arts, spiritual work, Reiki or yoga.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
The mind flits back to a time when there was total bonding and co-operation in all matters, big or small.
Cosmic tip: Build a strong base or foundation in this aspect of emotional life.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
There’s a turn for the better in an issue that has been bothering and annoying you for the past few days.
Cosmic tip: Just be patient. This is the secret to a calm mind.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
There’s positive influence of two older women whose guidance makes all the difference to you. Financial news is good. Maintain healthy eating habits of childhood.
Cosmic tip: Nurture this rooted, strong connection of love.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
When a Higher Power takes away with one hand, it gives something else, and better, with the other hand. 
Cosmic tip: Believe in the wisdom of the universe that knows what’s best for you.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Danger of a major disagreement has passed, but you still need to be aware and on your guard for a while. 
Cosmic tip: Practice meditation and self-serenity which balances the mind, body and soul.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Not agreeing on every point is understandable, but when all compromises are in vain, then a decision has to be made.
Cosmic tip: Get plenty of rest and sleep to be on your mental toes.

