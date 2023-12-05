Horoscope today, December 6: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 6.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

All is well is the Tarot message. You are energized, healthy and ready to face the world on your own terms now.

Cosmic tip: Don’t take risks today or on any other day too.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Taking the offensive may seem the ideal plan of action, but it can misfire too. Get plenty of rest.

Cosmic tip: Stand up for what you believe in, but without being belligerent about it.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

You wake up in a contemplative mood which soon transforms into a happy-go-lucky mind-set, that makes family wonder what you’ve planned (it’s something good - obviously).

Cosmic tip: Seek the origin of your moods.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

One comment leads to another, and soon there’s a full scale argument. Diffuse it as soon as the wind changes to ‘stormy’.

Cosmic tip: Reach out to someone on the same wavelength as you.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Feeling emotionally ignored is not a good space to be in, considering you are always so loving and concerned about all those who matter.

Cosmic tip: Do create a strong foundation for spiritual health.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Learn a new skill till it is mastered. This, by itself, brings a huge and appreciable balance to career or profession.

Cosmic tip: Get involved in the healing arts, spiritual work, Reiki or yoga.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

The mind flits back to a time when there was total bonding and co-operation in all matters, big or small.

Cosmic tip: Build a strong base or foundation in this aspect of emotional life.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

There’s a turn for the better in an issue that has been bothering and annoying you for the past few days.

Cosmic tip: Just be patient. This is the secret to a calm mind.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

There’s positive influence of two older women whose guidance makes all the difference to you. Financial news is good. Maintain healthy eating habits of childhood.

Cosmic tip: Nurture this rooted, strong connection of love.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

When a Higher Power takes away with one hand, it gives something else, and better, with the other hand.

Cosmic tip: Believe in the wisdom of the universe that knows what’s best for you.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Danger of a major disagreement has passed, but you still need to be aware and on your guard for a while.

Cosmic tip: Practice meditation and self-serenity which balances the mind, body and soul.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Not agreeing on every point is understandable, but when all compromises are in vain, then a decision has to be made.

Cosmic tip: Get plenty of rest and sleep to be on your mental toes.