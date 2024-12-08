Horoscope today, December 9: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 9.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A karmic cycle of slight delays ends quickly if you just go with the flow. Singles who thought a relationship had ended are pleasantly surprised.

Cosmic tip: Remember, when trust is broken, ‘sorry’ means nothing.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Wisdom to live within your means seems to be a mind-set that has followed you from a past lifetime.

Cosmic tip: Insisting you are right is a stand that has to be taken.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Revisiting the past is something you’ve decided to forego, living in the present moment instead. If you control reaction, you automatically react in a milder manner.

Cosmic tip: Heal a relationship with love and compassion.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A good day to pursue financial matters and also make investments. Relatives arriving from overseas keep you very busy.

Cosmic tip: Be ready take the bull by the horns with someone who is being annoying.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

There’s plenty going on at an invisible karmic level that you need to sort out as soon as possible. Do maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Stop over thinking as you can’t control everything.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Do your best at work without expecting colleagues to help deal with the load. Keep a calm and professional façade when dealing with new clients.

Cosmic tip: Be as independent as is possible.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Don’t use a credit card to make impulsive purchases. Keep it on hold for a few days.

Cosmic tip: Figure out how the same amount of work can be completed in lesser time.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Those with a vacation home may begin renovations. Remain focused on work.

Cosmic tip: Don’t overthink. Just let it be for now, or at least till evening, by which time the karmic cycle changes.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Every problem has a solution as long as you don’t get bogged down with negative thinking. Consult a doctor if feeling ill (rest as advised).

Cosmic tip: Assess achievements till now before setting more goals.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Be aware of impression being created when speaking to the boss or colleagues. Let there be clarity in thoughts and words.

Cosmic tip: Keep a clear mind and a happy heart to navigate life.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Being vague about personal matters at work is an excellent idea to be followed. Make an appointment with the dentist for a toothache.

Cosmic tip: Read the small print carefully before signing a contract.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Honesty is so important in all aspects of life. Continue living it so. Don’t go above the project budget if self-employed.

Cosmic tip: Remember silence is more powerful than trying to prove a point.