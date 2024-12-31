Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, January 1: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 1.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

There’s some light at the end of the tunnel, so good news will be received soon.

Cosmic tip: Believe it’s good if wishes are granted by the universe; and probably better if they aren’t.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

In a creative high; many ideas rub shoulders with each other in a bid to be chosen. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Live in the moment to tap the source of universal happiness.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Sometimes asking too many people for their inputs can get to be more confusing, so trust own intelligence and instincts. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be a guiding light for those who need it.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Be careful about what you say and how, since the spoken word is never forgotten.

Cosmic tip: Be assertive in a positive manner, being aware of the person’s shortcoming and not dwelling on them.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

This karmic cycle highlights making investments. A get-together with family creates so many unforgettable memories.

Cosmic tip: Keep in mind that ego creates more problems than is necessary.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Unfortunately you have to take a decision about someone who is too manipulative.

Cosmic tip: Be constantly aware of needs, making decisions to remain in step with what the universe feels is good.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

This karmic cycle favours business diversification. Advice is asked for, though you know the person will disregard it completely.

Cosmic tip: Give unconditional love and be tolerant of human errors.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

The need to prioritise is important to ensure the day progresses smoothly. This karmic cycle is favourable for artistes and actors.

Cosmic tip: Be responsible without getting weighed down by responsibilities.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Drive carefully to avoid dealing with authority figures. Deal patiently with delays. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a grateful attitude which also then acts as a magnet for love, abundance and peace.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Remain within the budget if engaging in retail therapy. A disagreement could turn unpleasant if not mindful about what you say.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow external circumstances to decide how you feel.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A relationship may turn into an emotional maze. Take a couple of days off from work if possible.

Cosmic tip: Be kind to attract more of the same kind of energy that comes back tenfold.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Extra money is available from a wise investment. Some spend a couple of days at a friend’s holiday home.

Cosmic tip: Accept what the universe sends in its infinite wisdom.