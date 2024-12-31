Breaking News
Local train services disrupted on Virar-Nalasopara line after track buckling
Police failed to arrest Walmik Karad, CM must resign: Congress
Beed sarpanch murder: Won't tolerate 'gunda raj', nobody will be spared, says CM
Robust security in place on New Year's Eve, over 14,000 personnel deployed
Air pollution: No fresh permissions in Mumbai for road excavation
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today January 1 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, January 1: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 01 January,2025 12:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, January 1: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, January 1: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Do you know what the stars hold for you
  2. Know your astrological predictions
  3. Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 1.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
There’s some light at the end of the tunnel, so good news will be received soon. 
Cosmic tip: Believe it’s good if wishes are granted by the universe; and probably better if they aren’t.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
In a creative high; many ideas rub shoulders with each other in a bid to be chosen. Do get enough sleep. 
Cosmic tip: Live in the moment to tap the source of universal happiness.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Sometimes asking too many people for their inputs can get to be more confusing, so trust own intelligence and instincts. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Be a guiding light for those who need it.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Be careful about what you say and how, since the spoken word is never forgotten. 
Cosmic tip: Be assertive in a positive manner, being aware of the person’s shortcoming and not dwelling on them.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
This karmic cycle highlights making investments. A get-together with family creates so many unforgettable memories. 
Cosmic tip: Keep in mind that ego creates more problems than is necessary. 

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Unfortunately you have to take a decision about someone who is too manipulative. 
Cosmic tip: Be constantly aware of needs, making decisions to remain in step with what the universe feels is good.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
This karmic cycle favours business diversification. Advice is asked for, though you know the person will disregard it completely. 
Cosmic tip: Give unconditional love and be tolerant of human errors.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
The need to prioritise is important to ensure the day progresses smoothly. This karmic cycle is favourable for artistes and actors. 
Cosmic tip: Be responsible without getting weighed down by responsibilities.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Drive carefully to avoid dealing with authority figures. Deal patiently with delays. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Maintain a grateful attitude which also then acts as a magnet for love, abundance and peace.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Remain within the budget if engaging in retail therapy. A disagreement could turn unpleasant if not mindful about what you say.
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow external circumstances to decide how you feel.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A relationship may turn into an emotional maze. Take a couple of days off from work if possible.
Cosmic tip:  Be kind to attract more of the same kind of energy that comes back tenfold.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Extra money is available from a wise investment. Some spend a couple of days at a friend’s holiday home. 
Cosmic tip: Accept what the universe sends in its infinite wisdom. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK