Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Horoscope today, January 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 14.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Letting go of situations you cannot change is not only beneficial but also therapeutic. Positive karma helps family bond.

Cosmic tip: Don’t waste energy living in the past. Enjoy today with an attitude of gratitude.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Reduce and trim worries by living in the moment, knowing all decisions taken so far have been correct in the larger scheme of things.

Cosmic tip: Be careful about what you eat and where.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Several issues waiting to be resolved can be addressed now once a job has been confirmed. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Hear yourself speak to realize if you are being too pushy and forceful.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

It’s better to just deal with a huge chunk of work in a systematic manner. Take care of your health.

Cosmic tip: Do give yourself a moment to think before making any impulsive decisions.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Thoughts and behaviour have a huge impact on incurring positive karma and receiving rewards.

Cosmic tip: Don’t try to hurry this plateau phase along quickly as it takes time for a karmic cycle to change.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Business meetings end on a positive note. Health is good. Take regular backups of data and research done for a project.

Cosmic tip: Consider pros and cons about terms and conditions about a promotion.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A project being negotiated moves three steps forward and one step back. Consume healthy food, avoiding fast food.

Cosmic tip: Urge karmic wheels to move favourably once more by being patient and not retaliating.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Ask yourself if a partnership is comfortable, since being answerable only to yourself is preferable. New Year is long over, parties still continue.

Cosmic tip: Tap into higher aspect of personality and spiritual development.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Spend time with optimistic people who see a glass half full and not half empty. Don’t argue with your spouse/ partner; let it be.

Cosmic tip: Keep in step with unseen spiritual evolvement taking place.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Income sees an upward surge since you work on a percentage basis. Those in a relationship are ready to take marriage vows.

Cosmic tip: Be aware life keeps evolving, with better times drawing in.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Making regular investments is something you plan on doing regularly, come what may. Avoid injury while exercising. Be aware.

Cosmic tip: Don’t keep obsessing about why someone called. You will know in the evening.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Too much intrusion and prying by some people was creating havoc in a relationship. Luckily you got wise.

Cosmic tip: Don’t neglect good friends who are also good people, having your interests at heart.