Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Horoscope today, January 17: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

There may be a slight delay in signing one new deal/ contract. Be patient.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow work pressures to get you down in this manner; work out a systematic approach to completing it.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Self-employed Taureans looking for a financial backer find one soon enough.

Cosmic tip: It’s best to maintain a dignified silence when a distant relative calls for some information; basically family gossip.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Having dismissed someone from your life, you have no intention of having a reconciliation. Reconsider it.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be too approachable as your attitude may be misunderstood.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Depend on rationality as being emotional sometimes clouds decision making. Business/career enters a karmic cycle of good luck.

Cosmic tip: Don’t slide back to a habit you’ve given up.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Being practical and accommodating doesn’t pay off, so you need to talk clearly and firmly to get results.

Cosmic tip: Don’t even try to side-step paying off a karmic debt. Do it willingly and happily.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

An influential backer steps in to help out with a plan. Dealing with work coming in regularly makes you feel so good. Make time to meet a friend.

Cosmic tip: Speaking less reveals wisdom.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Back home after a holiday; one missing bag is traced by the airline. A change of plans immediately on reaching home is a bit annoying.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate the learning experience life teaches.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

It’s a day when you seem to experience most aspects of life in 24 hours. Family life is peaceful.

Cosmic tip: Ask for help if work is too much to cope with by yourself.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A karmic cycle of making investments begins. Do be careful what you eat today and where. Some receive news about a raise in salary.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of not repeating the same mistakes again.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Deal with one day at a time, completing all that has to be achieved at that moment. Friends come over in the evening.

Cosmic tip: Control stress levels by exercising and eating at regular times.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Be open to newer life experiences in this karmic cycle. Buying a vehicle is an option. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Spruce up old fashioned ideas and mindsets, but without compromising on ethics.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Work gets completed quickly, leaving enough time to work on a presentation. Those who have found love may have to rise above cultural differences.

Cosmic tip: Work on getting views across clearly.