Horoscope today, January 20: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, January 20

Read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 20.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Singles meet someone new in extraordinary circumstances that seem to be pre-destined. Bring complete clarity to a new project.

Cosmic tip: Keep emotions calm with a practical approach. Remember life keeps evolving and changing.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

There’s renewed interest in spirituality and karmas, searching within to find answers. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Believe God is the strongest energy, so receiving karmic justice is as it was meant to happen.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Today is a slow karmic cycle, and with there being no clarity in a project, it can be slightly annoying.

Cosmic tip: Be patient as all hidden aspects will be revealed soon, surprising you.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A cleverly worded clause may cause confusion and problems later, so be very aware.

Cosmic tip: Be ready for a sudden turn life takes, even though it is completely unexpected and very welcome.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A chance meeting with an ex-friend has you renewing the friendship.

Cosmic tip: Don’t go into a downward spiral of getting immersed in past memories. That was a good time, but live in today.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Make well thought out decisions today to find the missing jigsaw piece in life. Maintain an assertive mind-set, being blunt.

Cosmic tip: Take decisive decision to move up the karmic path and enhanced spirituality.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Life gets better as the karmic wheel of life turns favourably. Making long term legal decisions are revealed for some.

Cosmic tip: Be tactful when correcting a senior who doesn’t have the right facts.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Adopt a positive mind-set to improve health. Following up with promises made to clients need to be followed up.

Cosmic tip: Be honest with soul searching when trying to figure out resistance to change.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Being aware that perfect people only exist in fiction helps deal with an on-going issue.

Cosmic tip: Do consult your doctor if there is a slight respiratory problem or a cough or cold develops.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Being ready with plan B helps opt for an alternative without losing time. Unexpected good news is received via e-mail.

Cosmic tip: Discuss issues at work/ home to reach a compromise agreeable to all.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A query may catch you unawares at a meeting; prepare in detail for it. Self-employed Aquarians fighting a legal battle need to have clarity first about it.

Cosmic tip: Be diplomatic without being covertly manipulative.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Those seeking an investor find one soon. Spending more time at your holiday home is relaxing.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this amazing turn of events that further strengthen trust and faith in the Higher Power.