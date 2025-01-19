Horoscope today, January 20: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 20.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Singles meet someone new in extraordinary circumstances that seem to be pre-destined. Bring complete clarity to a new project.
Cosmic tip: Keep emotions calm with a practical approach. Remember life keeps evolving and changing.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
There’s renewed interest in spirituality and karmas, searching within to find answers. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Believe God is the strongest energy, so receiving karmic justice is as it was meant to happen.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Today is a slow karmic cycle, and with there being no clarity in a project, it can be slightly annoying.
Cosmic tip: Be patient as all hidden aspects will be revealed soon, surprising you.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
A cleverly worded clause may cause confusion and problems later, so be very aware.
Cosmic tip: Be ready for a sudden turn life takes, even though it is completely unexpected and very welcome.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
A chance meeting with an ex-friend has you renewing the friendship.
Cosmic tip: Don’t go into a downward spiral of getting immersed in past memories. That was a good time, but live in today.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Make well thought out decisions today to find the missing jigsaw piece in life. Maintain an assertive mind-set, being blunt.
Cosmic tip: Take decisive decision to move up the karmic path and enhanced spirituality.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Life gets better as the karmic wheel of life turns favourably. Making long term legal decisions are revealed for some.
Cosmic tip: Be tactful when correcting a senior who doesn’t have the right facts.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Adopt a positive mind-set to improve health. Following up with promises made to clients need to be followed up.
Cosmic tip: Be honest with soul searching when trying to figure out resistance to change.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Being aware that perfect people only exist in fiction helps deal with an on-going issue.
Cosmic tip: Do consult your doctor if there is a slight respiratory problem or a cough or cold develops.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Being ready with plan B helps opt for an alternative without losing time. Unexpected good news is received via e-mail.
Cosmic tip: Discuss issues at work/ home to reach a compromise agreeable to all.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A query may catch you unawares at a meeting; prepare in detail for it. Self-employed Aquarians fighting a legal battle need to have clarity first about it.
Cosmic tip: Be diplomatic without being covertly manipulative.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Those seeking an investor find one soon. Spending more time at your holiday home is relaxing.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this amazing turn of events that further strengthen trust and faith in the Higher Power.