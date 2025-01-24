Horoscope today, January 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 25.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Being outspoken is fine, but try to be less intense in reactions and words spoken.
Cosmic tip: Don’t resist changes taking place as this karmic cycle is a must for growing in understanding and compassion.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Receiving positive financial news is a great way to begin the day. Time spent with spouse/ partner is enjoyable.
Cosmic tip: Be willing to acknowledge mistakes, taking action to undo an action (it is possible)
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Being grateful for assistance received doubles karmic blessings. Some singles may have met the right person, considering marriage now.
Cosmic tip: Be peaceful as there is justice waiting for you around the corner.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Wanting to multitask is not such a great idea; complete one task at a time. Don’t be forgetful. Remain focused.
Cosmic tip: Think several moments before saying what’s on the tip of your tongue.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
What you are expecting is not actually what will happen. Have faith, just getting on with the day. Today is auspicious for making business decisions.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this easy and comfortable life.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Being in sync with this karmic cycle of slight ups and downs helps it end quicker than expected. Take credit for work done by yourself.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be angry, defensive or act recklessly.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Be aware of the kind of karmas being made every day as life changes accordingly. A business trip overseas is revealed.
Cosmic tip: Be open to new ideas, motivating and encouraging team members.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Singles attract their karmic soul mate. Stepping away (at times) bring greater clarity in a situation that has you confused. Do maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Spiritual growth is apparent even to yourself.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
This karmic cycle is good for paying back debts (if any).
Cosmic tip: Avoid people who play mind games/send negative vibes, even though you are carrying on with life, not concerned about the.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A friend who had ghosted you gets in touch (you had even forgotten about them). Enjoy this karmic cycle of wealth and abundance.
Cosmic tip: Be physically there for someone you love a lot.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Those deciding on a marriage date may have to change it yet again. Maintain an exercise routine.
Cosmic tip: Create professional distance from a colleague who tries to be superior, indulging in covert one-up-man-ship.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
A client or business partner seems to be confused about some details. Explain it clearly. Spend time with friends for a change.
Cosmic tip: Maintain self-respect, not matter what the reason for an argument.