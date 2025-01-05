Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Horoscope today, January 6: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 6.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Singles who have met someone new need to take the relationship slowly, staying away from being possessive. An e-mail is disappointing.

Cosmic tip: Look fear or indecision in the face, rising up to challenges.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Being happy is not something to be worked at, it’s your mind-set. Make a commitment to better habits, not sliding back to them eventually.

Cosmic tip: Be optimistic that the future will be good.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Take care of yourself if you suffer from circulatory related issues. Treating everyone as you would want to be treated is so you.

Cosmic tip: Deal with any challenge that comes your way.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A situation causing stress, even though it had not manifested by-passes you. This is such a relief. A granted wish is a let down.

Cosmic tip: Trust the Higher Power to look after you always.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Make investments after careful thought. Take advice from someone who is a financial whiz. Self-employed Leos earn a lot of money. A much loved elder visits.

Cosmic tip: Give before being able to receive.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

There’s a celebration at the office, with everyone joining in. This is the time to take action instead of just talking about an issue. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Believe in yourself, trusting instincts.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Working on the equation with the boss is essential, but keep an awareness about professional courtesies. A project is challenging.

Cosmic tip: Think before you act as an impulsive action may worsen the situation.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

All ready with hard hitting truthful answers; you decide to wait till the other person mentions something before speaking.

Cosmic tip: Consider your house to be a home, for it to feel like one.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

With major work having been completed; you can now concentrate on family and the home, who have missed you terribly.

Cosmic tip: Climb the ladder of success but without trying to pull someone down.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Luckily you have so many interests to keep the mind occupied, so missing someone is not such an acute emotion. Be patient.

Cosmic tip: Consider various options as you wait for inspiration to strike.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Today is financially a good day. The person you love a lot may be feeling side-lined or ignored. Choosing not to spend time together may be the issue.

Cosmic tip: Don’t equate money with happiness.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Keep a hold on yourself, not reacting in a reckless manner. Understand emotions behind the words.

Cosmic tip: Consider the kind of love you feel for someone. Will it pass the test of time?