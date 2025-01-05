Breaking News
Horoscope today, January 6: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 06 January,2025 12:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 6.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Singles who have met someone new need to take the relationship slowly, staying away from being possessive. An e-mail is disappointing.
Cosmic tip: Look fear or indecision in the face, rising up to challenges.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Being happy is not something to be worked at, it’s your mind-set. Make a commitment to better habits, not sliding back to them eventually.
Cosmic tip: Be optimistic that the future will be good.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Take care of yourself if you suffer from circulatory related issues. Treating everyone as you would want to be treated is so you.
Cosmic tip: Deal with any challenge that comes your way.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A situation causing stress, even though it had not manifested by-passes you. This is such a relief. A granted wish is a let down. 
Cosmic tip: Trust the Higher Power to look after  you always.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Make investments after careful thought. Take advice from someone who is a financial whiz. Self-employed Leos earn a lot of money. A much loved elder visits. 
Cosmic tip: Give before being able to receive.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
There’s a celebration at the office, with everyone joining in. This is the time to take action instead of just talking about an issue. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Believe in yourself, trusting instincts.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Working on the equation with the boss is essential, but keep an awareness about professional courtesies. A project is challenging. 
Cosmic tip: Think before you act as an impulsive action may worsen the situation.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
All ready with hard hitting truthful answers; you decide to wait till the other person mentions something before speaking.  
Cosmic tip: Consider your house to be a home, for it to feel like one.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
With major work having been completed; you can now concentrate on family and the home, who have missed you terribly. 
Cosmic tip: Climb the ladder of success but without trying to pull someone down.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Luckily you have so many interests to keep the mind occupied, so missing someone is not such an acute emotion. Be patient.  
Cosmic tip: Consider various options as you wait for inspiration to strike.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Today is financially a good day. The person you love a lot may be feeling side-lined or ignored. Choosing not to spend time together may be the issue.
Cosmic tip: Don’t equate money with happiness.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Keep a hold on yourself, not reacting in a reckless manner. Understand emotions behind the words.
Cosmic tip: Consider the kind of love you feel for someone. Will it pass the test of time?

