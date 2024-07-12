Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today July 13 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, July 13: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 13 July,2024 12:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, July 13: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 13.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
The heart pulls in one direction and the mind in another. Do what you consider is best. 
Cosmic tip: Balance karma in the right manner to live a more free flowing life of good luck.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
It’s best not to even take a calculated risk for the business. Being down-to-earth even with favourable odds reveals maturity. Plan a trip overseas.
Cosmic tip: Be careful with the diet. Avoid fad diets.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
You are not in the mood to travel, but work beckons and there’s no other choice either.  
Cosmic tip: Be loving towards your spouse/ partner since this is a karmic relationship spanning many re-births.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Family is a joy to be with, but you still need time alone. 
Cosmic tip: Take a reality check; life changes; relationships morph into better or indifferent ones, and it’s time to let go.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
This is the wrong time to set goals for year end, since whatever needs to be done is already on track. 
Cosmic tip: Be ready to accept some surprising changes the universe sends unstintingly.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A visitor may not be telling the truth. Be diplomatically discreet while cross questioning this person. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Plan to have an early night since this has been a busy day.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
An apology is received for rude behaviour. You don’t want to have anything more to do with this person (this itself causes so much stress).
Cosmic tip: Stay away from toxic people and situations.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Don’t invest money in the grey market, no matter how tempting the returns. Make time to rest. 
Cosmic tip: Think about how much of a hand you had in the present circumstances and the resultant outcomes.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Life can change for the better if there’s no repetition of past choices. Don’t spoil a good relationship.
Cosmic tip: Listen to someone more experienced than you instead of making a blind impulsive decision.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Re-check all legalities have been addressed for a trip overseas. You don’t plan on doing any shopping since everything is available here. 
Cosmic tip: Delegate real/ imagined chores to the background for a change.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
You just feel like taking the day off, but alas, that’s not possible since agenda for today is crowded. 
Cosmic tip: Be low key about future plans, avoiding talking to the wrong people about it.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
When life zigzags, think about whether you’ve developed the wrong mind-set or become too pessimistic about things in general and correct that.
Cosmic tip: Be focused when putting together papers for the chartered accountant.

