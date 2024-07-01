Horoscope today, July 2: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 2.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Maintain a healthy diet and exercise routine if the plan is to lose inches and tone up the body.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from people who encourage you to behave in an irresponsible manner.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Remaining on good terms with family (generally) is how you like to keep relationships peaceful. A trip is planned.

Cosmic tip: Be tight-lipped when a colleague tries to sweet-talk you into giving confidential information.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Keeping the mind tranquil helps learning how the new organization functions and different power struggles juggled through the day. Do get enough rest.

Cosmic tip: Remember you have to give before you can receive.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Keeping yourself aloof from work related issues may be difficult.

Cosmic tip: Take care of your own needs first, but with an attitude of being ready to help family/ friends, should the need arise.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Try your level best to keep out of any controversy regarding family dynamics. A new project needs more refining to be viable.

Cosmic tip: Take enough rest if recovering from slight ill health.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Take an honest look at a vacation budget before deciding on the destination. Think before speaking; not allowing impulsive words to create more angst.

Cosmic tip: Walk your talk. Don’t be afraid of responsibilities.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Any advantages need to be used judiciously instead of with a knee-jerk action. Your spouse/ partner has practical and extremely mature advice to share.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be insecure about a new colleague.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Treating everyone around you as you expect to be treated is the first step to healing relationships.

Cosmic tip: Try to avoid pointless arguments or comments that cause so much disturbance in the house.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

When you speak to the boss is important, or any inauspicious time may bring dire results. A business trip within the country is super successful, with other avenues opening up.

Cosmic tip: Just remain calm.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

There’s acceptance of allowing each other to be which encourages unconditional love. Positive thoughts help the universe send ample rewards according to karma.

Cosmic tip: Look fear in the face, rising up to challenges.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Make the most of any training workshops you get to attend. This is also excellent for networking. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be sure you really want to hear the unpalatable and unvarnished truth.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Look at how you can improve PR and any media coverage that happens due to work. A business meeting begins with an argument, but ends well.

Cosmic tip: Be kind to yourself. Forgive someone.