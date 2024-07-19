Breaking News
Horoscope today, July 20: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 20 July,2024 12:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, July 20: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 20.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
This is a good day, but there seem to be many arguments, especially at work. 
Cosmic tip: Be aware if relationship memories have a way of creeping into your conscious mind while extremely busy.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
A difficult client can be so annoying; call on all your tolerance to deal with them patiently. 
Cosmic tip: Aim at smoothening out a misunderstanding. You are not even to blame for it.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
You deserve happiness, so avoid talking about this emotional high indiscriminately (not everyone will be genuinely happy for you). Do eat nutritious food.
Cosmic tip: Make time for a friend in need of solace.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Stay away from fault finders, not even willing to give credit where it has been earned. 
Cosmic tip: A re-union is emotionally charged. What you appreciate is the person being so upfront about feelings.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
A client may have to be reminded several time to do a bank transfer for work completed. A wish is granted.
Cosmic tip: Listen to instincts even if you don’t believe in that aspect.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Introspection brings so many memories to the fore; some which happened a long time ago which emerge into present day consciousness. 
Cosmic tip: Consider how you can live a healthier and simpler life.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Accepting yourself as you are, is a huge stride forward in self-awareness. Love yourself unconditionally to receive it in turn. Make a well considered decision.
Cosmic tip: Be kind to yourself, don’t be self-critical.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Your prayers and positive thoughts help life move ahead smoothly. Work is challenging and rewarding, but sometimes it gets to be too stressful. Health is good.  
Cosmic tip: Accept responsibility for thoughts, words and actions.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Walk away from an intense emotional scene, retain poise and equanimity (and peace of mind). Eat healthy food.
Cosmic tip: Make use of past experience to come up with the right solution and decision.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Consider a problem at work from a different perspective to come up with an original solution. Get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Accept a party invitation even though you were completely bored the last time.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Singles enter the relationship and marriage dasha. Sit back patiently, waiting for the truth to be revealed. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Flow naturally, unresistingly and with faith in this karmic cycle of transformations.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Work is routine today, which is fine as this gives time to deal with other important tasks. Do maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy an evening out with friends you are comfortable with.

