Horoscope today, July 31: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational Pic/File

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 31.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Make a conscious effort to pull yourself out of apathy or boredom. Seek new and exciting activities.

Cosmic tip: Be focused on driving the vehicle. Don’t drive if you’ve had disturbed sleep last night.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Getting into a power struggle with someone older is pointless and frustrating. Meeting friends for coffee is enjoyable.

Cosmic tip: Steer clear of people who gossip as you like to live and let live.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

An elder works at bringing together you and your partner/ spouse in case of an unresolved conflict.

Cosmic tip: Be careful what you wish for as it may actually be presented to you.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A karmic cycle for property matters begins. Recovery from an emotionally painful relationship has been an enormous learning lesson, but saddening.

Cosmic tip: Be quick to realize when a casual conversation reveals the truth.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Having confidence in yourself and the tools to deal with work; reiterate being able to deal with diverse topics easily.

Cosmic tip: Retain calmness and equilibrium even though the other person is being unreasonable.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Choosing one out of two options is tricky since it’s imperative to make an astutely intelligent decision. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Let go of a belief that has lost its wisdom and helpfulness.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

It’s important to get regular sleep so the mind and body get enough rest. Consulting the doctor about joint pain brings immediate relief.

Cosmic tip: Don’t make excuses for a genuine error. Acknowledge it.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Making time to regularly interact with parents/ elders/ family members helps in maintaining a clear conscience.

Cosmic tip: Be peaceful irrespective of whether dreams and wishes manifest or are withheld by the Higher Power.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Making a simple mistake when all was going well is regretted; acceptance creates positive karmas.

Cosmic tip: Use love and compassion to understand what seems to be a complicated issue (to the other person).

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

It’s worth competing and indulging in arguments for something you believe in. Treating everyone courteously is a manner that encourages reciprocation. Hone efficient time management for work.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate the positives in life.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Those working in a family business may want to re-negotiate power politics in the office. Do be careful about what you eat, particularly where.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate a manifested wish from the soul level.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Making a trip for personal work is something that has to be done. Make sure the person you want to meet is available.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate those who reciprocate kindness and a sense of humour.



