Horoscope today, June 28: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 28.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A karmic cycle of cyclic hard work is beginning. Faithful love doesn’t require emotional questioning.

Cosmic tip: Reveal the ability to deal with anything. Don’t be afraid of being judged.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Keep decision for buying property on hold for now. An inspirational time highlights potential and limitations.

Cosmic tip: Pamper and indulge yourself as a reward, but not with anything edible.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Technology is a boon when working properly; otherwise it can be so annoying. Diplomatically suggest different ways of working to increase efficiency.

Cosmic tip: Be prepared for glitches in the system.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

An annoying earache keeps diverting the mind from the task at hand. This karmic cycle favours increased income.

Cosmic tip: Remember less is more when sharing what’s on your mind.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Though you enjoy travelling, but you can have too much of a good thing too. Maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Acknowledge that life is great and love, as great.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Receiving good news from family overseas calls for a celebration. Sometimes you say the most inane things politely.

Cosmic tip: Be aware its love that’s created a haven of bliss.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Some negotiations are inconclusive, leaving you feeling a little unsettled. Use loving words to get the message across.

Cosmic tip: Follow a certain routine to sail through daily must do work.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

There’s a question mark about someone’s interest in you. Future possibilities are endless, but be sure you’re not imagining anything.

Cosmic tip: Find a blessing in the current situation at work.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Singles are prepared to meet their soul-mate and settle down in a mutually happy relationship. Complete pending work quickly.

Cosmic tip: Be prepared for an unexpected mini holiday to materialize.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Love is a great feeling you hold onto with tenderness and care. Try not to be pointlessly cynical and defensive at work.

Cosmic tip: Nurture yourself first and then others.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Check data to be sent or which is being prepared for emailing. Making one decision after another requires clarity of thoughts.

Cosmic tip: Tap intuitive awareness to receive sublime messages.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

The day is extra busy, challenging but mentally exhilarating. Indulge yourself by buying something you’ve been putting off.

Cosmic tip: Have priorities in place before leaving home for work.



