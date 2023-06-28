Horoscope today, June 28: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 28.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
A karmic cycle of cyclic hard work is beginning. Faithful love doesn’t require emotional questioning.
Cosmic tip: Reveal the ability to deal with anything. Don’t be afraid of being judged.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Keep decision for buying property on hold for now. An inspirational time highlights potential and limitations.
Cosmic tip: Pamper and indulge yourself as a reward, but not with anything edible.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Technology is a boon when working properly; otherwise it can be so annoying. Diplomatically suggest different ways of working to increase efficiency.
Cosmic tip: Be prepared for glitches in the system.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
An annoying earache keeps diverting the mind from the task at hand. This karmic cycle favours increased income.
Cosmic tip: Remember less is more when sharing what’s on your mind.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Though you enjoy travelling, but you can have too much of a good thing too. Maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Acknowledge that life is great and love, as great.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Receiving good news from family overseas calls for a celebration. Sometimes you say the most inane things politely.
Cosmic tip: Be aware its love that’s created a haven of bliss.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Some negotiations are inconclusive, leaving you feeling a little unsettled. Use loving words to get the message across.
Cosmic tip: Follow a certain routine to sail through daily must do work.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
There’s a question mark about someone’s interest in you. Future possibilities are endless, but be sure you’re not imagining anything.
Cosmic tip: Find a blessing in the current situation at work.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Singles are prepared to meet their soul-mate and settle down in a mutually happy relationship. Complete pending work quickly.
Cosmic tip: Be prepared for an unexpected mini holiday to materialize.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Love is a great feeling you hold onto with tenderness and care. Try not to be pointlessly cynical and defensive at work.
Cosmic tip: Nurture yourself first and then others.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Check data to be sent or which is being prepared for emailing. Making one decision after another requires clarity of thoughts.
Cosmic tip: Tap intuitive awareness to receive sublime messages.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
The day is extra busy, challenging but mentally exhilarating. Indulge yourself by buying something you’ve been putting off.
Cosmic tip: Have priorities in place before leaving home for work.