Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, June 28: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 28.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Carefully remain focused on some work which is important and hugely confidential. What annoys you is being misquoted.

Cosmic tip: Try to make all actions be based in a feeling of love and caring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A solution to an issue is found when relaxed and enjoying a holiday. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Draw, paint, think and act in creative ways. Take up music if that appeals to you.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Healing from emotional pain has been a gradual process and continues. Today is auspicious for signing papers, documents and other important forms requiring permissions.

Cosmic tip: Practice, practice, practice till you master a skill.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A promotion or a raise in salary is revealed by the Tarot. Releasing old resentments and anger frees you.

Cosmic tip: Make a wish from the soul level without worrying about when it will materialize.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

The Tarot advises modifying the diet for more energy and lower stress levels. Receiving emotional support feels good.

Cosmic tip: Engage an elder in conversation, especially one who knows the family history and family stories.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Leaving an unhealthy situation or habit behind changes life for the better. Let go if you can’t understand a situation.

Cosmic tip: Speak up for a friend. This is what friendship is all about.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Keeping quiet won’t help; ask for what you want or expect. Unconditional love helps rise above petty arguments.

Cosmic tip: Send out vibes of doing well, receiving the kind of recognition you deserve.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Advice given needs to be taken in the right spirit even if you don’t like it. Eat foods that strengthen the body.

Cosmic tip: Be prepared for life changing karmic cycles that commences soon.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Seek more information about an issue before taking action. Energy increases with a change in the diet and exercise routine.

Cosmic tip: Sleep on an issue you want to resolve. There’s clarity in the morning.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Standing up for your beliefs is good, but allow family to grow and mature at their own mind-set and pace.

Cosmic tip: Realize you don’t have to be like everyone else. You are unique.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Good luck, prosperity and health are revealed by the Tarot. Make an effort to connect with loved ones though busy.

Cosmic tip: Use the power of love to deal with any difficult people.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Be ready and waiting for a happy surprise to manifest. Self-employed Pisceans need to read documents carefully before signing. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy an outing alone because you love your own company.



