Breaking News
Maharashtra govt decides to handover NEET case to CBI
Thane civic body launches drive to raze illegal bars, pubs
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Borivli doesn’t have to grill and bear it any more
Maharashtra: Six booked by Thane Police for duping flat buyers of Rs 80 lakh
Mumbai: Racecourse handover to BMC nears final lap
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today June 28 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, June 28: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 28 June,2024 12:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, June 28: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, June 28: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 28.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Carefully remain focused on some work which is important and hugely confidential. What annoys you is being misquoted.
Cosmic tip: Try to make all actions be based in a feeling of love and caring.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
A solution to an issue is found when relaxed and enjoying a holiday. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Draw, paint, think and act in creative ways. Take up music if that appeals to you.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Healing from emotional pain has been a gradual process and continues. Today is auspicious for signing papers, documents and other important forms requiring permissions.
Cosmic tip: Practice, practice, practice till you master a skill.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A promotion or a raise in salary is revealed by the Tarot. Releasing old resentments and anger frees you.
Cosmic tip: Make a wish from the soul level without worrying about when it will materialize.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
The Tarot advises modifying the diet for more energy and lower stress levels. Receiving emotional support feels good.
Cosmic tip: Engage an elder in conversation, especially one who knows the family history and family stories.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Leaving an unhealthy situation or habit behind changes life for the better. Let go if you can’t understand a situation.
Cosmic tip: Speak up for a friend. This is what friendship is all about.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Keeping quiet won’t help; ask for what you want or expect. Unconditional love helps rise above petty arguments.
Cosmic tip: Send out vibes of doing well, receiving the kind of recognition you deserve.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Advice given needs to be taken in the right spirit even if you don’t like it. Eat foods that strengthen the body.
Cosmic tip: Be prepared for life changing karmic cycles that commences soon.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Seek more information about an issue before taking action. Energy increases with a change in the diet and exercise routine.
Cosmic tip: Sleep on an issue you want to resolve. There’s clarity in the morning.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Standing up for your beliefs is good, but allow family to grow and mature at their own mind-set and pace.
Cosmic tip: Realize you don’t have to be like everyone else. You are unique.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Good luck, prosperity and health are revealed by the Tarot. Make an effort to connect with loved ones though busy.
Cosmic tip: Use the power of love to deal with any difficult people.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Be ready and waiting for a happy surprise to manifest. Self-employed Pisceans need to read documents carefully before signing. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy an outing alone because you love your own company.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK