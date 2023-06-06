Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, June 6: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 6.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Some pursue further studies. There should be no vagueness in interaction with your spouse/ partner. The relationship improves.

Cosmic tip: Begin life anew after generously forgiving from the soul level.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Validation of prayers being answered when the time is right further strengthens trust in God/ the universe.

Cosmic tip: Don’t over react or be defensive about a difference of opinion.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Continue with the new diet and exercise regime no matter how busy the day.

Cosmic tip: Be appreciative about how family always rallies around, being a source of wisdom and strength.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Be above board in dealings. Don’t play mind games, no matter how tempting it is.

Cosmic tip: Don’t short-sightedly insist on your point of view being correct. Consider another option.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Be careful with cash, money and other valuables. Backtrack on a relationship moving ahead too fast for you.

Cosmic tip: Deal with each item of work according to its importance.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Moving unresistingly in swirling events of surprising happiness and gratefulness is due to positive karmas made. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Close the seemingly unbridgeable chasm with an ex friend

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Career improves. True love strengthens with time, since karmic relationships aren’t time bound.

Cosmic tip: Aim for a balance between practicality and emotions when a decision is a question mark.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Focus on goals instead of on other people’s unasked-for opinion or guidance.

Cosmic tip: Don’t throw your hands up over a precarious relationship. Discuss issues honestly and with love.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Plans having to be re-worked is annoying, but necessary. Try to eat more vegetables and nuts. Have fruit within limits.

Cosmic tip: Learn to trust. This is a blessing in itself.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A contract is signed. A wedding in the family is a lot of work and co-ordination.

Cosmic tip: Pay attention to ideas that emerge, especially when not thinking about them.





Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Be open to giving unconditional love even when an argument with a friend reaches a crescendo.

Cosmic tip: Live life in such a manner that you have no secrets to hide.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Let go of what is no longer important or even needed in the larger scheme of life. Celebrate a favourable legality.

Cosmic tip: Speak up if feeling neglected or ignored.



