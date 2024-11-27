Horoscope today, November 28: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Representational Pic/File
Key Highlights
- Do you know what the stars hold for you
- Know your astrological predictions
- Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 28.
ADVERTISEMENT
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Someone behaving towards you in an unacceptable manner is pulled up by higher authorities. Don’t ignore pain.
Cosmic tip: Step back from what you know is not correct according to karma.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
It’s difficult to convince a Taurean about a change in attitude, which quickly resolves an argument.
Cosmic tip: Peacefully accept nothing will be completed before 12 noon, as the karmic cycle changes then.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Don’t remain caught in the same old run-around that comes with not listening to advice. Use career opportunities wisely.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate what’s going right in life and how there’s such an improvement.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Accept advice in the spirit it is meant. Staying away from juvenile one-up-man-ship tactics is wise. Several unusual ideas are workable for a project.
Cosmic tip: Don’t retaliate to real or veiled provocation.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Delayed communication of any kind (calls, emails, messages, letters, etc.) is frustrating but has to be accepted.
Cosmic tip: Gently steer a relationship back on track before it has a chance to derail.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Strategies and tactics are in place, ready to move ahead. Do re-check completed work carefully.
Cosmic tip: Agreeing to a change of plans is no problem. You don’t need to prove anything to anyone.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Creative ideas need to be practical and in-step with mindset of the common people; so rework them. Work is very hectic.
Cosmic tip: Make a relationship re-blossom in the manner it used to be.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Changed circumstances focus on the truth that was not being accepted.
Cosmic tip: Take necessary action instead of just talking about the issue without any decision made.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Discuss a pending matter with the boss first before suggesting changes. Remain in a position of advantage by being understanding.
Cosmic tip: Keep interactions within accepted office procedures and rules.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A new kind of a life with a new purpose makes this an interesting time in life. Make lifestyle changes after enough thought.
Cosmic tip: Don’t discuss important malleable plans with anyone just yet.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Continuing to make monthly financial investments is followed through diligently.
Cosmic tip: Try to maintain a balance between working incessantly and just taking it easy.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Accepting a truth at face value is a better way of dealing with an issue.
Cosmic tip: Look to resolving areas of conflict, rather than seething in anger or thinking how unfair life is sometimes.