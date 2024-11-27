Horoscope today, November 28: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 28.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Someone behaving towards you in an unacceptable manner is pulled up by higher authorities. Don’t ignore pain.

Cosmic tip: Step back from what you know is not correct according to karma.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

It’s difficult to convince a Taurean about a change in attitude, which quickly resolves an argument.

Cosmic tip: Peacefully accept nothing will be completed before 12 noon, as the karmic cycle changes then.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Don’t remain caught in the same old run-around that comes with not listening to advice. Use career opportunities wisely.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate what’s going right in life and how there’s such an improvement.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Accept advice in the spirit it is meant. Staying away from juvenile one-up-man-ship tactics is wise. Several unusual ideas are workable for a project.

Cosmic tip: Don’t retaliate to real or veiled provocation.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Delayed communication of any kind (calls, emails, messages, letters, etc.) is frustrating but has to be accepted.

Cosmic tip: Gently steer a relationship back on track before it has a chance to derail.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Strategies and tactics are in place, ready to move ahead. Do re-check completed work carefully.

Cosmic tip: Agreeing to a change of plans is no problem. You don’t need to prove anything to anyone.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Creative ideas need to be practical and in-step with mindset of the common people; so rework them. Work is very hectic.

Cosmic tip: Make a relationship re-blossom in the manner it used to be.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Changed circumstances focus on the truth that was not being accepted.

Cosmic tip: Take necessary action instead of just talking about the issue without any decision made.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Discuss a pending matter with the boss first before suggesting changes. Remain in a position of advantage by being understanding.

Cosmic tip: Keep interactions within accepted office procedures and rules.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A new kind of a life with a new purpose makes this an interesting time in life. Make lifestyle changes after enough thought.

Cosmic tip: Don’t discuss important malleable plans with anyone just yet.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Continuing to make monthly financial investments is followed through diligently.

Cosmic tip: Try to maintain a balance between working incessantly and just taking it easy.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Accepting a truth at face value is a better way of dealing with an issue.

Cosmic tip: Look to resolving areas of conflict, rather than seething in anger or thinking how unfair life is sometimes.