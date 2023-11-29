Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, November 30: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 30.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Making a decision can be slightly tricky, so don’t be in any rush to find a quick solution.

Cosmic tip: SHand over your troubles to God/ the universe and then just let go peacefully.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Don’t worry out of habit. Learn to let go. Totally believe in the laws of karma to be peaceful..

Cosmic tip: Maintain an attitude of harmony and conciliation to make the most of life.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A business trip is finalised. A karmic relationship is intense and with loving bonding.

Cosmic tip: Keep a check on how many calories are consumed when having such a rocking time at a party.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Send a transparent reply to an email. Get clarity with an all-encompassing view of the issue.

Cosmic tip: Have faith in a higher power/the universe that you will be looked after always.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Some easily balance two jobs simultaneously. Life is based on being steady. Enjoy time spent with a friend..

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this increased income which is a blessing from the Almighty.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Sometimes we feel life is not so easy. But this is just a mind-set. Approach life as a jigsaw puzzle, working to fit each piece in its place.

Cosmic tip: Do get enough sleep.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

It’s best to maintain silence when not possible to honestly say what comes to mind. Streamline office procedures for greater efficiency..

Cosmic tip: Just enjoy today for all that comes along to you.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A slightly slow day till afternoon is a bit off-putting, but spend time taking care of other work to be completed today..

Cosmic tip: Take care of duty to the best of your capabilities.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Concentrate on finding answers to why you behave in a certain manner; then consciously incorporate this wisdom..

Cosmic tip: Choose an ordered lifestyle.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A new business opportunity takes you just that much closer to goals set earlier. Don’t ignore tiredness or a cough/cold.

Cosmic tip: Try to understand why this misunderstanding happened at all.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Careful itinerary planning takes longer than expected. Someone younger keeps disturbing an important train of thoughts.

Cosmic tip: Aim for perfection at work, not for perfection of the ego.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

One on-going issue is resolved magically with you not being involved in it at all. A surprise is a reignited passion for someone. Just enjoy this temporary happiness.

Cosmic tip: Be polite but assertive..