Representational Pic/File

Horoscope today, October 2: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 2.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Being alert to subtle changes taking place in personal and professional life is important. Welcome any eventuality.

Cosmic tip: Maintain privacy, whether over the social media (reveal only irrelevant information) or even your home.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

This karmic cycle reveals a person who is humerous, creative, carefree and lives a comfortable life. As circumstances change regularly, there’s more to be grateful for.

Cosmic tip: Have greater faith in intuitions.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Students achieve good results in an important examination. Enclosing yourself in isolation isn’t a good idea as this limits life’s experiences.

Cosmic tip: Hold onto all that is good, brushing away negativity from others.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Dealing with obligations is a chore, but you’ve been so conditioned to help out that it doesn’t even occur to put yourself and your needs first.

Cosmic tip: Deal with important tasks quickly.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Some receive a raise in salary or unexpected income from mutual funds/ investments.

Cosmic tip: Remember to pay bills in advance if going out of town for a long time (a month or more).

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Dealing with fears related to specialized knowledge is easy to resolve by deciding to pursue further studies. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Don’t dwell on a mindset of a catastrophe about to manifest.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Answer an important e-mail. Get enough sleep to rest the brain, clearing mental fog.

Cosmic tip: Take enough rest, breaks or naps, work permitting. It’s worth taking a long break till you feel better.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

The Tarot reveals all forms of transit, vacations, escaping the daily grind and travel by road. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Give space to a friend who would rather be alone and in solitude.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Official work keeps you deeply absorbed, engaging you till late at night (this has to be done since an important presentation is due).

Cosmic tip: Back away from a showdown, or ask for time.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Professional life may lead to a cross-roads where several colleagues are being considered for a promotion.

Cosmic tip: Don’t click on unknown links/ links which seem to be from the bank, but aren’t.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Dealing with a gruff, humourless or a strict person demands tapping into all the charm that can be mustered in the situation.

Cosmic tip: Accept friends to have their own opinions. Step back gracefully.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

This karmic cycle favours decisions taken about property, a house, real estate, land dealings and buildings. A relationship is strong.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy a cozy time with family, amidst lots of laughter and good food.