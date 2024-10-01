Breaking News
Horoscope today, October 2: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 02 October,2024 03:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, October 2: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 2.


Taurus   Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Being alert to subtle changes taking place in personal and professional life is important. Welcome any eventuality.
Cosmic tip: Maintain privacy, whether over the social media (reveal only irrelevant information) or even your home.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
This karmic cycle reveals a person who is humerous, creative, carefree and lives a comfortable life. As circumstances change regularly, there’s more to be grateful for. 
Cosmic tip: Have greater faith in intuitions.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Students achieve good results in an important examination. Enclosing yourself in isolation isn’t a good idea as this limits life’s experiences.
Cosmic tip: Hold onto all that is good, brushing away negativity from others.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Dealing with obligations is a chore, but you’ve been so conditioned to help out that it doesn’t even occur to put yourself and your needs first. 
Cosmic tip: Deal with important tasks quickly.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Some receive a raise in salary or unexpected income from mutual funds/ investments. 
Cosmic tip: Remember to pay bills in advance if going out of town for a long time (a month or more).

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Dealing with fears related to specialized knowledge is easy to resolve by deciding to pursue further studies. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Don’t dwell on a mindset of a catastrophe about to manifest.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Answer an important e-mail. Get enough sleep to rest the brain, clearing mental fog. 
Cosmic tip: Take enough rest, breaks or naps, work permitting. It’s worth taking a long break till you feel better.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
The Tarot reveals all forms of transit, vacations, escaping the daily grind and travel by road. Health is good. 
Cosmic tip: Give space to a friend who would rather be alone and in solitude.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Official work keeps you deeply absorbed, engaging you till late at night (this has to be done since an important presentation is due). 
Cosmic tip: Back away from a showdown, or ask for time.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Professional life may lead to a cross-roads where several colleagues are being considered for a promotion. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t click on unknown links/ links which seem to be from the bank, but aren’t.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Dealing with a gruff, humourless or a strict person demands tapping into all the charm that can be mustered in the situation. 
Cosmic tip: Accept friends to have their own opinions. Step back gracefully.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
This karmic cycle favours decisions taken about property, a house, real estate, land dealings and buildings. A relationship is strong.  
Cosmic tip: Enjoy a cozy time with family, amidst lots of laughter and good food.

