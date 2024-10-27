Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Horoscope today, October 28: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 28.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Take extra work in your stride instead of wondering how you will complete it. Make use of every minute available. Don’t ignore a toothache.

Cosmic tip: Don’t spoil things by developing an attitude.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Delegating work is a smart way to complete double of what you are capable of handling. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Be grateful every moment of the day for so many celestial blessings.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Make time to talk to a family member who calls when you are at work. Maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Keep ideas adaptable to combine with newer ones when talking with a client.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Having total faith and utterly confident of success is half the battle won. It’s an interesting karmic cycle of new beginnings.

Cosmic tip: Give a reassuring pat on the shoulder to a friend venting ire.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Being comfortable around whatever is good in life makes it easier to let go of what’s not wanted. Karmic justice is received.

Cosmic tip: Make a greater effort to coax career a notch up.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A fairly swiftly moving karmic cycle is excellent for career and making new friends. Being proved right is great; now let it be.

Cosmic tip: Make family happy by reaching home earlier than usual.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Being unavailable is not something done consciously; it’s just that you are genuinely busy. Human nature is known for its impulsive thoughts/ actions.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of purchasing only what you really need.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A new project is signed; one which promises to goad the mind into thinking up all kinds of creative ideas. Have greater trust in family.

Cosmic tip: Choose one of two invitations to dinner.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

There’s inexplicable numbness towards someone, who, at one time was so important. Think about what’s brought it to this juncture, then try to heal it.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate greater understanding and bonding with family.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Even after all these years, memories bring a pang to the heart and a longing that’s almost painful. Keep diet healthy.

Cosmic tip: Stay with ethical decisions made, no matter how strong the temptation.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

The profit graph goes up for the company due to your negotiating skills that are a mixture of wisdom and canny arguments.

Cosmic tip: Keep conversation light and enjoyable. Avoid heavy and sensitive topics.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Life may seem to be on hold due to some important questions rearing their heads again.

Cosmic tip: Don’t remain rooted to the past as this creates plateau phases in karmic and spiritual growth.