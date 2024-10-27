Breaking News
Updated on: 28 October,2024 12:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Horoscope today, October 28: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 28.


AriesAries   
March 21 – April 20
Take extra work in your stride instead of wondering how you will complete it. Make use of every minute available. Don’t ignore a toothache.
Cosmic tip: Don’t spoil things by developing an attitude.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Delegating work is a smart way to complete double of what you are capable of handling. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Be grateful every moment of the day for so many celestial blessings.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Make time to talk to a family member who calls when you are at work. Maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Keep ideas adaptable to combine with newer ones when talking with a client.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Having total faith and utterly confident of success is half the battle won. It’s an interesting karmic cycle of new beginnings.
Cosmic tip: Give a reassuring pat on the shoulder to a friend venting ire.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Being comfortable around whatever is good in life makes it easier to let go of what’s not wanted. Karmic justice is received.
Cosmic tip: Make a greater effort to coax career a notch up.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A fairly swiftly moving karmic cycle is excellent for career and making new friends. Being proved right is great; now let it be.
Cosmic tip: Make family happy by reaching home earlier than usual.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Being unavailable is not something done consciously; it’s just that you are genuinely busy. Human nature is known for its impulsive thoughts/ actions.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of purchasing only what you really need.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A new project is signed; one which promises to goad the mind into thinking up all kinds of creative ideas. Have greater trust in family. 
Cosmic tip: Choose one of two invitations to dinner.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
There’s inexplicable numbness towards someone, who, at one time was so important. Think about what’s brought it to this juncture, then try to heal it.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate greater understanding and bonding with family.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Even after all these years, memories bring a pang to the heart and a longing that’s almost painful. Keep diet healthy.  
Cosmic tip: Stay with ethical decisions made, no matter how strong the temptation.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
The profit graph goes up for the company due to your negotiating skills that are a mixture of wisdom and canny arguments. 
Cosmic tip: Keep conversation light and enjoyable. Avoid heavy and sensitive topics.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Life may seem to be on hold due to some important questions rearing their heads again. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t remain rooted to the past as this creates plateau phases in karmic and spiritual growth. 

