Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational pic

Listen to this article Horoscope today, October 31: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 31.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Refurnishing a part of the home is revealed. A reconciliation edges towards making up once more, but stumbles back to square one. Don’t give up.

Cosmic tip: Be very careful with money and valuables.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A disturbed mood settles down but be careful of words used when sharing information with someone. Not having time to meet a friend is fine.

Cosmic tip: Delegate as much work as is possible.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Being emotionally self-protective is acceptable, but the issue is not as grave. Lighten up, be less judgemental.

Cosmic tip: Be patient even though this is a slow karmic cycle of so many delays.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A friend may have a very valid reason for cutting off all communication. The main issue is you don’t listen to others.

Cosmic tip: Try not to resist changes taking place when least expected.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Stopping yourself from responding in the usual way, by itself heals relationships, making them mutually interactive. Don’t ignore low-grade fever.

Cosmic tip: Be careful what you eat or drink today if out for work.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A relationship from a past lifetime inches closer to being reality. Meet a friend at a mutually convenient time.

Cosmic tip: Spend time alone with your thoughts if that’s what your inner voice advises.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A surprising turn of events also brings with it expenses that can’t be avoided. A positive karmic cycle brings good news.

Cosmic tip: Make decisions with a cinemascope vision, taking all aspects into consideration.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A turn for the better in career is good news indeed, with there being so many avenues opened for you. A troubled time gradually comes to an end.

Cosmic tip: Do get enough sleep.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

This is a good time to pay backs debts (if any), even though the person doesn’t remind you of it.

Cosmic tip: Listen to intuition if it warns against a course of action.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A legality is dealt with quickly (surprise). Distance yourself from people who are a financial drain and refuse to take a polite hint.

Cosmic tip: Concentrate on getting bureaucratic permissions.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Being as fair as possible towards all parties concerned may be a bit of a struggle as points are brought up every now and then, necessitating a change.

Cosmic tip: Take care of health.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A major change is due regarding a relationship (for the better), but make sure plans are discussed with each other. Work takes a back seat for the day.

Cosmic tip: Don’t ignore a cold.