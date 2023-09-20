Horoscope today, September 21: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aries

March 21 – April 20

You heave a big sigh of relief as worries and troubles drop away. Take a mini holiday from work.

Cosmic tip: Remain a family oriented person for yours and everyone’s happiness.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Some go out for the day with friends. Others have their nose to the grindstone as usual.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this feeling of happiness that comes with a big surprise.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Information, communication and messages form the main part of today. Compose an important invoice with awareness.

Cosmic tip: Be careful about hands and fingers as you could get hurt.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Attending an important event or meeting someone significant is revealed. Keep concentration on professional life. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Don’t complicate life if in a loving relationship.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

There’s control over professional undertakings. Avoid a party if possible.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be in such a tearing hurry to complete a deal. Approach it with a clear and practical mindset.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

There’s success with ventures and undertakings. A conversation with family living overseas makes you happy for them. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Be mentally prepared to give a commitment.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

This karmic cycle supports property matters. Being ready to get back to work is like a surge of new energy.

Cosmic tip: Think carefully before agreeing to a long distance relationship.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A karmic cycle of new beginnings is a positive time in life. Follow intuition, listening to that inner insistent voice whispering caution.

Cosmic tip: Have proper control over professional undertakings.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

An intense and a passionate liaison begins for some singles.

Cosmic tip: Don’t behave in an uncharacteristic manner as it becomes a total giveaway about something you’d rather keep secret.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Don’t get taken in by wrong advice. This investment is a losing proposition. This is a good time for those in marketing and public relations.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this pampering and love.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A dependable, tactful mediator may be able to help in a property matter.

Cosmic tip: Take important decisions regarding your life path and where you want it to take you.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Have absolute and complete trust, taking the person’s word at face value..

Cosmic tip: Continue giving importance to family. You give importance to family by having joint decisions after discussions.