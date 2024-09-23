Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Horoscope today, September 24: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

This is an auspicious karmic cycle for those in the media, information and technology and marketing and sales. Good news is reciprocated.

Cosmic tip: Convince your mind there’s nothing to be suspicious about.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Another source of income is the good news from the Tarot, but avoid a business partnership as it won’t work out (examine differences in conducting business). Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Practise self-imposed restrictions.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

There’s always another alternative when circumstances prevent life moving in the chosen direction. Possibly, the wrong decision was selected to begin with.

Cosmic tip: Don’t spend sleepless nights worrying. When has worrying helped anyone?

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Being a part of a family business is never easy, especially if you are the youngest. All you can do is remain patient.

Cosmic tip: Accept your modern thinking doesn’t resonate with the traditional.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Having had enough time to mull over a legal letter received; you’ve finally decided on the action that should be taken. Choose a sharp and assertive lawyer.

Cosmic tip: Be grateful the worst is over.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Accepting people at face value could be dangerous, so don’t be naïve or gullible. Do regularly get enough sleep at night.

Cosmic tip: Don’t feel weak or helpless. Marshal strength to conquer opposing forces

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Two people at work may try to upstage you by spreading completely false rumours very snidely. Luckily, past achievements prove capability and non-interference in office politics.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a calm and unflappable

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Feeling ignored by friends is difficult to shake off- even though it’s not true. Probably you are just being overly sensitive. Make an important (but overdue) phone call.

Cosmic tip: Take care of health.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Feeling full of energy and vitality keeps you on a natural high the entire day. There’s no more suspense about when a wish will be granted by the universe.

Cosmic tip: Continue being happy and carefree.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

This is not the time to take life in a light vein as there are many currents and cross currents to be aware of.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of the writing on the wall.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Being over possessive will work against you, as instead of being impressed, the person backs off, disappearing from your life as you are ghosted for good.

Cosmic tip: learn to trust instead of mistrusting.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

In the mood to experience different incidents leads you to a variety of interesting situations. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be grateful for a manifested wish, though long in being realized by the universe.