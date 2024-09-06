How sculptor behind Shivaji statue collapse was nabbed

Accused, who was on the run, was detained while attempting to return home; lawyer claims his client is innocent, speculates that political motives might be at play

The collapsed statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Pic/X

The Kalyan police have apprehended the absconding sculptor Jaideep Apte following the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue. The full-length statue, located in Rajkot, Sindhudurg district, collapsed on August 26, triggering widespread outrage across Maharashtra, with many expressing anger and disappointment. On Wednesday, a special team from the Kalyan Police Commissioner’s Office arrested Apte and later transferred him to the Sindhudurg police that night.

Apte’s Kalyan connection

Apte resided in Kalyan at the Swaminarayan building in the Bazarpeth area of Kalyan West. After the incident, he locked his house and disappeared. He briefly responded to calls from journalists, stating that he was heading to Sindhudurg to assess the situation and couldn’t comment until he saw the statue’s condition. Shortly after, he switched off his phone and went into hiding. “His house in Kalyan was locked. His wife and mother, who had gone to Shahapur, returned to the house after the police stationed barricades following protests by some social organisations.

Sculptor’s arrest

The police questioned his wife, as they suspected Apte might return to see his family,” a police officer stated.

The police monitored his home closely. According to sources, Apte took a train from Kasara to Kalyan on Wednesday. “He alighted at Kalyan railway station, took a rickshaw, and approached his building wearing a mask and hat. Police, who were checking the identities of everyone entering the building, became suspicious. When they called his name, he started crying. The police detained him and took him to Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gunjal’s office in Kalyan. His wife and mother arrived at the building as citizens gathered around. Sindhudurg police arrived shortly after, and Apte was handed over to them,” an officer said.

Apte was then transferred to Sindhudurg overnight.

Youth’s lawyer speaks

Apte’s lawyer, Ganesh Sovani, insisted that the allegations against his client are false. He said, “Apte was caught in the dark by police. We will fully cooperate with the investigation and provide evidence to clear his name.” Sovani suggested that political motives might be at play, warning, “If not handled carefully, the situation could lead to division and harm.” He concluded by implying that surrender was Apte’s only option.