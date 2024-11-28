Shocked Otters Club members claimed this was a familiar monkey and a friendly one. A member recalled seeing the monkey at a breakfast table, where he was sitting days ago

File Photo

Listen to this article How to respond if a monkey attacks you or enters your home x 00:00

Renowned writer Sarayu Ahuja was bitten on her left arm by a langur at the upscale Otters Club in Bandra West on Wednesday morning when she was having coffee with friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarayu Ahuja said that she was having coffee with some friends at the club, when the monkey came and sat on the table. "Sighting the monkey was not a surprise; it has been spotted at the club quite often," she added.

The Otters Club moved quickly contacting Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW).

Shocked Otters Club members claimed this was a familiar monkey and a friendly one. A member recalled seeing the monkey at a breakfast table, where he was sitting days ago. The Khar Gymkhana, too, had witnessed a monkey on the club premises around a month and a half ago.

Here's how to respond if a monkey attacks you or enters your home:

1. How to prevent monkeys from entering your surroundings?

According to experts, this is not an easy task as monkeys are a part of urban biodiversity and the food chain. However, keeping premises clean, managing edible garbage and not feeding or entertaining them at all helps stave them off. Bamboo scaffolding should be removed as soon as repair work is done so that monkeys don’t get easy access to homes as they are creatures of habit. Apart from scaffolding, they use gas pipelines to gain access to kitchens and drain pipes to enter other spaces.

2. What to do if a monkey invades your space?

Make sure you secure yourself, children and elders. Allow it to go away on its own by giving way. Keep calm. Do not scare, entertain or provoke.

3. What is immediate medical care if a monkey bites/attacks you?

One must immediately clean the area with antiseptic lotion and rush to the nearest doctor. Precautionary tetanus and anti-rabies vaccines are necessary if one is scratched or bitten.

4. What happens if a rogue monkey is trapped?

Any primate trapped amid a conflict situation is first medically and psychologically examined for behaviour triggers. Most of the time, it is the element of surprise or confrontation that causes them to attack. Animals showing unusual behaviour are sent to rescue centres for lifetime care and those which have the scope are rehabilitated.