A railway staffer at CSMT and a child in Mahalaxmi were injured in separate monkey attacks in Mumbai. Wildlife rescue teams are working to capture the monkeys, while officials advise residents to avoid provoking the animals

Mumbai witnessed two separate incidents of monkey attacks on Wednesday, resulting in injuries to a railway staffer and a child, prompting wildlife officials to launch rescue operations. The incidents occurred at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and in a residential society in Mahalaxmi.

The railway staffer at CSMT and the child in Mahalaxmi were both injured during the attacks, necessitating immediate medical attention. Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, a forest department official confirmed. The nature and extent of their injuries were not disclosed.

Following reports of these human-wildlife conflict incidents, forest department personnel and members of the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) rescue team visited the affected areas. Efforts are currently underway to locate and safely capture the monkeys involved in the attacks.

The captured animals will undergo a medical examination and subsequent rehabilitation, as per the official statement. Authorities believe such conflicts arise due to urban expansion encroaching upon wildlife habitats, leading to an increase in monkey-human interactions in densely populated areas.

Advisories have been issued to residents in the affected areas to minimise risks and avoid provoking wildlife. “People have been asked not to feed monkeys, as it can encourage aggressive behaviour,” the forest official stated. They further emphasised that chasing, teasing, or provoking monkeys could escalate conflict.

In light of these incidents, families have been urged to ensure the safety of vulnerable individuals such as children and senior citizens by avoiding solitary movement in areas frequented by monkeys.

Wildlife experts caution that rapid urbanisation has led to fragmented habitats for animals like monkeys, compelling them to forage for food in human settlements. RAWW, a key organisation involved in urban wildlife rescue, reiterated the importance of public awareness and safe practices to coexist with urban wildlife.

Meanwhile, the forest department and RAWW are working together to manage the situation. Their combined efforts include setting up traps to capture the monkeys, educating residents about preventive measures, and ensuring the animals are treated humanely before being relocated to suitable habitats.

(With inputs from PTI)