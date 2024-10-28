This can improve living conditions and occupant well-being even for low-income housing in India, it stated

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) on Monday claimed to have developed a method to maintain comfortable indoor temperatures in naturally ventilated homes in collaboration with the Community Design Agency.

For maintaining comfortable indoor temperature, researchers used a numerical and simulation-based technique called Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) that explores the relationship between wall materials, variations in airflow, and thermal comfort, IIT-B said in a statement.

Researchers chose local and eco-efficient options such as burnt clay bricks and AAC blocks that reduce environmental emissions and transportation costs. This can improve living conditions and occupant well-being even for low-income housing in India, it stated.

“Construction materials play a major role in defining quality and liveability of the building, and it is important to make sure that mass housing projects adopt the right material that provides comfortable living at a reasonable cost,” IIT Bombay professor Albert Thomas, who led the study, said. Community Design Agency (CDA) is a team of architects, engineers, business professionals, etc., who work alongside communities on the margins through collaboration.

