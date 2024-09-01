Indian Railways’ top Kavach team official takes over as General Manager CR

Meena is an officer in the Indian Railways Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE) from the 1988 exam batch. He previously worked as Central Railway's Principal Chief Signal & Telecommunication Engineer (PCSTE).

Dharam Veer Meena, the new General Manager of Central Railway/ Sourced Photo

Dharam Veer Meena has officially assumed the role of General Manager of Central Railway, effective from September 1, 2024. He succeeds Ram Karan Yadav, who retired on August 31, 2024. Meena is an officer in the Indian Railways Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE) from the 1988 exam batch. He previously worked as Central Railway's Principal Chief Signal & Telecommunication Engineer (PCSTE), the railways said.

Meena's role was crucial in constructing the KAVACH safety system over a 548-kilometre stretch from Mathura Junction to Nagda Junction while serving as PCSTE of the West Central Railway (WCR). This project comprised the installation of Electronic Interlockings (EI) as well as other substantial signalling work, all of which were accomplished in record time. His leadership in this field led to his nomination as the head of the 'KAVACH Working Group' by the Minister of Railways, to accelerate the adoption of KAVACH across Indian Railways.

Meena achieved notable achievements as PCSTE of Central Railway, a position he has held since April 2024, by completing 88 signals and related installations in just 126 days. Electronic interlockings were installed at major stations such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), as well as various Automatic Block Signalling and Level Crossing operations. Under his supervision, Central Railway became the first zonal railway to request tenders for KAVACH implementation over its full network.

Meena has a bachelor's degree in electronics and communication from MBM Engineering College in Jodhpur, as well as a bachelor's degree in law. He began his career with Indian Railways in March 1990 and has subsequently held many crucial positions in the South Eastern Railway, Western Railway, West Central Railway, and Central Railways.

Meena has been noted throughout his career for completing signalling projects quickly and efficiently. His efforts to improve mobility and throughput, as well as his commitment to passenger convenience, have received widespread recognition. He has also received advanced management training from famous institutes such as INSEAD in Singapore and ISB in Hyderabad.

Meena's appointment is part of the Indian Railways' continued efforts to improve safety and implement modern, indigenously produced technologies in order to maintain its position as a global transportation leader.