Breaking News
Oil marketing companies increase price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 39
Shivaji Maharaj statue incident: MVA leaders gather at Hutatma Chowk, will hold protest march till Gateway of India
Man finds maggot-infested bodies of parents, sister in Maharashtra
Mumbai lakes have 96.84 per cent useful water content: BMC
Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in city and suburbs
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Indian Railways top Kavach team official takes over as General Manager CR

Indian Railways’ top Kavach team official takes over as General Manager CR

Updated on: 01 September,2024 06:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Meena is an officer in the Indian Railways Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE) from the 1988 exam batch. He previously worked as Central Railway's Principal Chief Signal & Telecommunication Engineer (PCSTE).

Indian Railways’ top Kavach team official takes over as General Manager CR

Dharam Veer Meena, the new General Manager of Central Railway/ Sourced Photo

Listen to this article
Indian Railways’ top Kavach team official takes over as General Manager CR
x
00:00

Dharam Veer Meena has officially assumed the role of General Manager of Central Railway, effective from September 1, 2024. He succeeds Ram Karan Yadav, who retired on August 31, 2024. Meena is an officer in the Indian Railways Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE) from the 1988 exam batch. He previously worked as Central Railway's Principal Chief Signal & Telecommunication Engineer (PCSTE), the railways said. 


Meena's role was crucial in constructing the KAVACH safety system over a 548-kilometre stretch from Mathura Junction to Nagda Junction while serving as PCSTE of the West Central Railway (WCR). This project comprised the installation of Electronic Interlockings (EI) as well as other substantial signalling work, all of which were accomplished in record time. His leadership in this field led to his nomination as the head of the 'KAVACH Working Group' by the Minister of Railways, to accelerate the adoption of KAVACH across Indian Railways.



Meena achieved notable achievements as PCSTE of Central Railway, a position he has held since April 2024, by completing 88 signals and related installations in just 126 days. Electronic interlockings were installed at major stations such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), as well as various Automatic Block Signalling and Level Crossing operations. Under his supervision, Central Railway became the first zonal railway to request tenders for KAVACH implementation over its full network.


Meena has a bachelor's degree in electronics and communication from MBM Engineering College in Jodhpur, as well as a bachelor's degree in law. He began his career with Indian Railways in March 1990 and has subsequently held many crucial positions in the South Eastern Railway, Western Railway, West Central Railway, and Central Railways.

Meena has been noted throughout his career for completing signalling projects quickly and efficiently. His efforts to improve mobility and throughput, as well as his commitment to passenger convenience, have received widespread recognition. He has also received advanced management training from famous institutes such as INSEAD in Singapore and ISB in Hyderabad.

Meena's appointment is part of the Indian Railways' continued efforts to improve safety and implement modern, indigenously produced technologies in order to maintain its position as a global transportation leader.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

central railway mumbai mumbai railways mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK