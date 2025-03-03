Last year February, she had her last meeting with her father in Satara after her mother passed away

Neelam Shinde is hospitalised in California. PIC/X@iGorilla19

Listen to this article Indian student's father visits her in California hospital as she battles for life x 00:00

Tanaji Shinde, whose daughter Nilam is battling for her life after an accident in the US, visited her at the hospital in California where she is currently being treated and continues to battle for life, her family said on Monday, PTI reported.

"Nilam's father flew from Mumbai to the US on March 2 and immediately after landing there, rushed to the UC Davis Medical Center near Sacramento in California," Nilam's maternal uncle Sanjay Kadam told PTI.

Kadam, who lives in Maharashtra's Satara district said, "My son Gaurav, who works with an IT firm in Pune, accompanied Nilam's father from Mumbai onwards."

"They reached the hospital where she has been in a comatose condition since the accident last month. The hospital authorities will be holding a meeting tomorrow morning to decide on the further line of treatment," Kadam said.

According to PTI, Nilam (35) was taking a walk on February 14 when she was struck by a speeding vehicle and suffered severe fractures to legs, her left arm and skull, besides a traumatic brain injury that left her comatose.

Last year February, she had her last meeting with her father in Satara after her mother passed away.

Nilam earned her degree in computer science from Savitribai Phule Pune University and was a post graduate in data analytics from San Jose State University.

US embassy grants visa to family of Indian student injured in accident in California

The United States (US) consulate in Mumbai has granted visa to the family members of Indian student Neelam Shinde who is undergoing treatment after suffering serious injuries in a road accident in California, her relatives said on Friday.

Shinde is still in a coma at a hospital in San Francisco, but her condition has slightly improved, her father said, according to PTI.

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs had taken up the family's request for an urgent visa with the US authorities. Shinde's father Tanaji father, told PTI that they learnt from the doctors that her condition had improved.

"I received a phone call from her roommate on February 16. However, she didn't tell me about the accident. Later, she informed Neelam's uncle about it. Neelam is still in a coma, but her condition has improved slightly," he said.



(With inputs from PTI)