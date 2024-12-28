Breaking News
Updated on: 28 December,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Juhu residents demand action on Gulmohar Road parking menace

Parked vehicles from Mithibai College signal to Criticare Hospital on Thursday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Taking note of a mid-day article highlighting the issue of cars illegally parked along the median of Gulmohar Road in Juhu, the traffic police have assured action.
Traffic Police Inspector (PI) Salim Tamboli from the D N Nagar traffic division said, “We will visit the stretch of Gulmohar Road where cars are parked along the median and take action as per the law.”


The traffic police also responded to the mid-day article on X, stating, “We have informed the traffic division concerned for necessary action.”


A handle named ‘Juhu Responsible Residents’ on X replied, tweeting, “Another issue is the menace of illegally parked rickshaws. Gulmohar Cross 9 is completely taken up by rickshaw parking and cleaning. This is now spilling over into interior roads. BMC and MTP need to establish clear zones and tow the rest.”


PR and communications professional Suheil Merchant also tweeted, “Thank you for doing the story and highlighting the issue. Not only private vehicles but also commercial vehicles like private cabs and buses are openly flouting traffic laws to park their fleets. I hope fines and action are uniform for all offenders.”

On Friday, mid-day published a story titled ‘Mumbai: Juhu locals fed-up of illegal parking on Gulmohar Road’, which reported that residents of the Juhu JVPD area are inconvenienced by illegal parking allegedly caused by local hotel owners. Customers visiting hotels on Gulmohar Road, from the Mithibai college signal to Criticare Hospital, reportedly park their vehicles indiscriminately, exacerbating the problem.

Every day, thousands of vehicles travel along Gulmohar Road, which connects the Juhu JVPD signal to Mithibai college and is also part of the route for the upcoming 
D N Nagar-to-Mandale Metro line. During the construction phase, a section of the road was barricaded, but after the piers were erected and girders launched, the barricades were removed.

