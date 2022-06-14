Breaking News
Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation installs flood sensors to assess water level during rainy season

Updated on: 14 June,2022 03:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Commissioner claims that this new system has been installed for the first time in any civic limits to prevent a disaster and losses due to flooding

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has installed flood sensors at different locations to alert the control room if the water reaches an alarming level during heavy rains.

The sensors installed at 10 locations are linked to the KDMC's Smart City Operation Centre, where the water levels are monitored round-the-clock.




