Kunal Kamra. File pic

Seema Malik, the National Spokesperson of the NCP-SP, has strongly condemned the vandalism at Mumbai’s Habitat Club carried out by Shiv Sena workers. Malik criticised the actions as an unacceptable response to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s performance and emphasised that taking the law into one’s own hands is entirely unjustifiable.

As per ANI, Malik expressed her dismay, stating that it was regrettable that Shiv Sena workers resorted to such destructive behaviour merely over Kamra’s show. She highlighted that the attack appeared to be a direct targeting of Kamra, which was unjust towards the comedy venue that supports numerous artists.

While refraining from commenting on the nature of Kamra’s content, Malik underscored the significance of respecting people’s sentiments. Speaking to ANI, she remarked, “It is extremely unfortunate. India is a democracy that upholds freedom of speech, and even the Prime Minister himself has acknowledged that criticism is the soul of democracy. I will not comment on Kunal Kamra’s content, but I believe everyone should be mindful of others' sentiments.”

She further questioned the rationale behind the attack, stating, “The way Shiv Sena workers vandalised the Habitat Club, a dedicated hub for stand-up artists, it seemed as though it was a personal attack on Kunal Kamra. The BMC then intervened, citing alleged illegal infrastructure issues. Did they suddenly discover this on the same day? Taking the law into one’s own hands is unacceptable, and I strongly condemn it.”

ANI reports that Mumbai Police have issued a second summons to Kamra, requesting his presence for clarification regarding his joke, in which he referred to Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a ‘gaddar’ (traitor) in his recent stand-up video, “Naya Bharat”, uploaded on YouTube.

According to ANI, Kamra did not appear on the initially scheduled date and instead requested a seven-day extension through his legal counsel. However, after failing to present himself again, Mumbai Police sought further legal opinion and issued a fresh summons. Officials are now investigating whether Kamra has made previous satirical remarks targeting politicians, actors, or sportspersons. If it is found that he has engaged in such commentary before, further action may be taken against him.

ANI reports that Kamra recently released a new video mocking the Shiv Sena workers who vandalised The Habitat comedy club, the venue where he had performed.

Reacting to the controversy, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated that the government would act in accordance with the law. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a firm stand against Kamra’s remarks, asserting in the state Assembly that freedom of expression must not be misused to spread ‘tyranny’.

As per ANI, Fadnavis said, “We appreciate humour and satire. Political satire is acceptable, but we do not support freedom of expression when it leads to tyranny.” The Chief Minister also criticised Kamra’s performance, calling it ‘low-quality’ comedy, and accused him of attempting to gain fame through controversy.

(With inputs from ANI)