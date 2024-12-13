Kurla residents say the civic body has ignored the state of bumps on this stretch where speeding is common for years

Broken speed breakers at various spots on SG Barve Marg in Kurla West, where the accident occurred. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Kurla BEST bus crash: At least three broken speed breakers on SG Barve road x 00:00

While revisiting SG Barve Marg in Kurla West, where an out-of-control BEST bus mowed down dozens of hapless pedestrians on Monday night, mid-day observed that several speed breakers along the route were severely damaged. Within a stretch of 450 metres, from BEST depot to Buddha Colony, four broken speed bumps could be seen.

Speaking about the condition of the road stretch, Niraj Sonawane, a Kurla West resident, said, “These speed breakers have been damaged for more than two years. A lot of redevelopment work is going on in this area. Heavy vehicles pass rapidly on this stretch. At night, these speed bumps can prove to be fatal for motorists."

Locals claim the speed breakers between BEST depot and Buddha Colony were constructed about 15 years ago to ensure the safety of pedestrians and schoolchildren. With two schools along this stretch, hundreds of students and their parents use this road during school hours. Sonawane said, “At least now, the BMC should understand the importance of speed breakers. For the past three years, the administration has ignored their condition.”

The first speed breaker, opposite Arpan General Hospital, is unmarked and damaged. The second, near Royal Chemist, is partially intact, with only one corner retaining its original shape. The third and fourth speed breakers are located near Buddha Colony. The third, opposite Dr Desai Nursing Home—where the BEST bus crashed into a building compound—has partially retained its original shape but is badly damaged. The fourth speed breaker is almost completely destroyed, with only small remnants visible.

Anand Salve, a Kurla resident who commutes daily on the stretch, said, “The speed breakers [at all four spots] were constructed after an accident at Buddha Colony 15 years ago but have been in bad condition for the past few years. Heavy vehicle drivers and two-wheeler riders tend to speed recklessly on this stretch.” Meanwhile, Dhanaji Herlekar, assistant municipal commissioner of L ward, said, “This road has been approved for repairs. We will certainly consider the installation of speed breakers.”