The petition calls for an inquiry into the treatment of BEST bus drivers, their working conditions

Seven were killed, and 42 injured after the BEST bus ran through vehicles. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Kurla BEST bus crash: Lawyer wants Human Rights body to probe BEST drivers' treatment, their working conditions x 00:00

An application has been filed with the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission, requesting a transparent investigation into the Kurla accident and accountability for the authorities in BEST involved in the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This tragic incident has claimed seven lives, most of them passersby, and the BEST bus ran over several people. The driver has been arrested, but what about the other authorities in BEST? They should also be held accountable for this incident. We demand that the commission take suo motu cognisance of the matter," said advocate Pankaj Mishra, who filed the application.

The application highlights that BEST buses are a preferred mode of transport for Mumbai residents and tourists, and such incidents raise serious concerns about the accountability of higher authorities. "We all know that BEST buses are leased, and many drivers work on contractual agreements. They often face frustration due to the treatment they receive from BEST authorities. They work long hours and are poorly paid. These drivers are frustrated and forced to work in inhumane conditions. This is a gross violation of human rights, and we demand that the concerned authorities at BEST be held accountable," Mishra said.

The application calls for a transparent investigation into the incident and urges the commission to set up a separate team for the investigation.

The application has requested the commission to consider seven points in its investigation

1. The commission should take a suo motu cognisance of the accident.

2. The government, police, and the BEST authorities should give all information about the incident to the Human Rights Commission.

3. The commission should form a separate team to carry out the investigation.

4. If there are any higher authorities or any involvement of an influential person then action must be taken.

5. The victims should be provided with full support by the state.

6. The commission must investigate whether the existing drivers of the BEST are working in humane conditions or are working for longer hours.

7. There is a possibility that the BEST or contractual drivers are not getting adequate rest and it is a gross violation of human rights that the commission must investigate.