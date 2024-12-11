Breaking News
Updated on: 11 December,2024 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Kurla accident sparks outrage; unions, BJP slam inadequate training for wet lease drivers

BEST driver Sanjay More produced in court on Tuesday in Kurla

BEST bus driver Sanjay More, accused in the Kurla bus accident, reportedly received only three days of training for driving electric buses. More, who has been working with various contractors providing buses to BEST on wet leases for the past four years, was recently employed by EV Trans, a company supplying wet lease buses to BEST. The transport undertaking has announced financial aid of Rs 2 lakh for the relatives of the deceased.


Minimal training raises questions


More had prior experience driving heavy buses. Since electric buses lack gears and a clutch, BEST provided him only three days of training before assigning him on EV bus duty, citing his familiarity with heavy vehicles, sources claimed.


This has sparked concerns from former BEST committee members and union leaders, who argue that proper training protocols have been abandoned since the adoption of wet leases. Nitin Patil, president of the BEST employees' union, highlighted that earlier, drivers received at least one month of rigorous training. Sunil Ganacharya, a former BEST committee member, elaborated on the previous training process: “Drivers underwent 15 days of practical training on busy routes, including peak hours and bus stop management, and another 15 days of theoretical training at the Dindoshi depot. BEST also conducted refresher courses every 3–5 years for permanent drivers.”

Committee to probe accident

In response to the accident, BEST has formed a three-member committee, including two BEST officials and one representative from the wet lease company, to investigate the incident. The committee will submit its report within two days, focusing on potential technical issues with the bus and evaluating whether drivers require more comprehensive training. BEST General Manager Anil Diggikar stated, “Currently, wet lease drivers receive 15 days of training. The committee will determine if more is needed and suggest measures to prevent such accidents in the future.”

Political demands

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation met Diggikar to demand strict action against the contractor responsible for training the drivers. Former BJP group leader Prabhakar Shinde criticised BEST’s wet lease policy, claiming it compromises safety. “We opposed the wet lease proposal in the past. BEST must now reconsider this policy,” Shinde said. Former corporators Bhalchandra Shirsat and Ravi Raja were also present at the meeting. The incident has reignited debate over the training and accountability of wet lease drivers, with union leaders and political representatives calling for systemic changes to improve safety standards. 

