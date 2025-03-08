The Kurla station upgrade under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme has missed its deadline, with only 40 percent of the work completed. RTI activist Anil Galgali has raised concerns over the delay and called for action against contractors.

The redevelopment of Kurla Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is facing delays. The Central Railway administration has informed RTI activist Anil Galgali that the deadline of November 30, 2024, has already been missed, and only 40% of the work has been completed so far. He said this raises concerns among passengers about how many more months they will have to wait for the project’s completion.

In response to Anil Galgali’s RTI inquiry, the Central Railway revealed that a work order was issued to Technocrat Associates on December 7, 2023. The project was scheduled to be completed by November 30, 2024. However, due to the delay, passengers continue to face inconvenience. The railway administration stated that currently, only 40% of the work has been completed, with a total expenditure of ₹10.94 crore on the project.

Expressing his dissatisfaction over the delay, Galgali criticized the inaction of railway officials and the lack of control over contractors, which has led to such project delays. He has demanded strict penalties against the responsible contractors and called for blacklisting those who fail to complete the work on time.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the Gati Shakti Unit aims to enhance infrastructure and beautification at Kurla Station to provide better facilities for passengers. The project includes the following developments:

Improvement of traffic management and station area beautification

Development and beautification of entry points

Construction of high-level platforms with full roofing

Enhancement of station height and structural modifications

Interior decoration, renovation of waiting rooms, and other passenger facilities

Modernization of toilets with a focus on hygiene

Provision of high-quality and durable furniture

Construction of a 12-meter-wide central foot overbridge (FOB) with ramp facilities

It remains to be seen whether the project will be completed soon or if passengers will have to endure further delays and inconvenience.

Central Railway officials said that the work is being carried out by the Gati Shakti Unit of Indian Railways. Officials from the Gati Shakti Unit were immediately unavailable for comment.