Labourer dies after falling off 7-storey building in Thane

The victim, identified as Yeshwant Gawari, was cleaning the solar panels atop the building when he slipped and fell on the ground, an official from Khadakpada police station said

The police on Wednesday said that a 40-year-old labourer died after falling from a seven-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane district while cleaning solar panels, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place on Monday evening at the building located at Vaylenagar in the Shahapur area, they said.

The labourer's colleagues rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, the police said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The Khadakpada police registered a case of accidental death and were conducting a probe into it, the official said, reported PTI.

Woman's body found in basement of shopping mall in Mumbai

The body of an unidentified woman was found in the basement of a shopping mall in the eastern suburbs here on Tuesday, police said, reported PTI.

A mall staffer found the body of a woman in her 30s in the basement of a mall in Bhandup in the morning and alerted his superiors, an official said, reported PTI.

The body was found floating in water that had accumulated in the basement, he said.

He said the body has been sent for post-mortem, and a probe is underway to ascertain the woman's identity and trace her family.

Based on primary information, an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered, the official said.

60-year-old woman found dead in 5-star hotel in Nariman Point

A 60-year-old woman was found dead in a five-star hotel in Nariman Point in south Mumbai, a police official said on Monday, reported PTI.

The woman's body was found on Sunday afternoon, the Marine Drive police station official said.

"There were no injury marks on her body, nor has anything suspicious been found as yet in connection with her death. The viscera sample has been sent for forensic analysis to know the exact cause of death," he said, reported PTI.

"She was staying in the hotel for the past two weeks. She did not open the door of her room for 24 hours. The incident came to light after she failed to respond to knocks on the door and calls on her phone," the official added, reported PTI.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered and further probe is underway, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)