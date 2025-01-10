A deceased individual has been booked for allegedly defrauding nine investors of Rs 82.5 lakh in Thane, Maharashtra. The cheating, which spanned from August 2019 to December 2024, involved the accused promising high returns on investments.

In an unusual turn of events, a case has been filed against a deceased man for allegedly defrauding a group of investors out of Rs 82.5 lakh in Thane, Maharashtra. According to the city police, the case was filed after a complaint was lodged by the victims with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

The accused, whose identity has been withheld, passed away on December 4, 2024, while the investigation into the fraud was still ongoing. Despite his death, police proceeded to register the case on Wednesday in relation to the alleged cheating that occurred over a period of five years, from August 2019 to December 2024.

As per the official details, the deceased individual is accused of duping a total of nine investors by promising them high returns on their investments in various schemes. The victims were lured into the scheme under the impression that they would receive lucrative returns. However, after collecting large sums of money from them, the accused neither returned the principal amount nor paid any returns on the investments.

The police have now filed a First Information Report (FIR) based on the victims’ complaints. The report outlines the fraudulent actions committed by the accused and highlights the financial losses suffered by the investors. As per PTI reports, the accused person was reportedly known to the victims and gained their trust before persuading them to invest their hard-earned money in his schemes.

Despite the fact that the accused is no longer alive to face charges, the police investigation continues as they aim to trace the details of the fraudulent operation and recover any lost funds. The case has drawn attention due to the involvement of a deceased individual in a financial crime, a rare scenario in the realm of white-collar crimes.

The Thane Police are reportedly making efforts to provide support to the victims and are seeking to understand how the accused managed to deceive them over such an extended period. They are also examining whether other individuals were involved in the scam or if it was solely the work of the deceased person.

(With inputs from PTI)