The MLC, Parinay Fuke, speaking to the media, stated that the ruling Mahayuti government—comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction—is handing out a monthly amount of Rs 1,500 in financial assistance under the popular Ladki Bahin scheme

Applicants submit Ladki Bahin Yojana forms at the anganwadi in Kasarwadi, Dadar on October 15, 2024. File Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Ladki Bahin beneficiaries to get Rs 3,000 per month once Maharashtra's finances improve: BJP legislator x 00:00

At a time when the government is facing an uphill task in increasing financial assistance from Rs 1500 to Rs 2100 to Ladki Bahin Yojana beneficiaries, as promised during the state election campaign, a BJP member of the Legislative Council (MLC) has claimed that as and when the state’s financial situation improves, the government will hand out Rs 3000 under the scheme. The MLC, Parinay Fuke, speaking to the media, stated that the ruling Mahayuti government—comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction—is handing out a monthly amount of R1500 in financial assistance under the popular Ladki Bahin scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government has allocated Rs 36,000 crore for the welfare scheme. Once the state’s financial position improves, one will get Rs 2,100 per month, as promised. In fact, if the financial situation improves further, the amount will be increased to Rs 3,000,” Fuke added.

Political promises

In June last year, the Mahayuti government announced monthly financial assistance of Rs 1500 to women from financially weak backgrounds under the Ladki Bahin scheme. During the state Assembly poll campaign, the Maha Vikas Aghadi—comprising the Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT)—promised to raise the amount to R3000 if voted to power. In response, Mahayuti pledged to increase the amount to Rs 2100.

However, in the state budget presented on March 10, the government reduced the allocation. Before the Assembly polls the government had maintained that the welfare scheme would cost the exchequer Rs 46,000 crore, but in the budget, an allocation of Rs 36,000 crore was made for financial year 2025-26.

At a function on Sunday, Finance Minister Ajit Pawar reiterated that as its financial position improves, the government will give Ladki Bahin beneficiaries the promised R2100. In fact, last week, Pawar in the state Legislative Assembly said, “Sisters do not bother when their brother is in trouble.” Opposition members have been asking the government to announce the timeline when R2100 would be given to scheme beneficiaries.

On Sunday, taking a dig at the Opposition on this issue, Aditi Tatkare, women and child welfare minister, said, “Since the welfare scheme was announced, there is not a single day when Opposition members have appreciated it.” She further reiterated that the government was committed to its promise of increasing the amount to R2100. “We will keep our promise,” Tatkare added.

Criteria for Ladki Bahin applicants

Women aged 21 to 65 from families with an annual income below R2.5 lakh are eligible for the scheme. However, those who have a family member who is an income taxpayer, a permanent government employee or a pensioner, or those receiving benefits from other government financial schemes, are ineligible. Additionally, women from families that own a four-wheeler—except a tractor—do not qualify for the scheme.