Lok Sabha elections 2024: CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena likely to get Maharashtra's Thane, Palghar seats

Updated on: 16 April,2024 07:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena is likely to contest the Thane and Palghar seats in Maharashtra in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, amid its tussle with the local BJP leaders

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is likely to contest the Thane and Palghar seats in Maharashtra in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, amid its tussle with the local BJP leaders who have staked claim over these two seats, reported the PTI.


The names of candidates are expected to be announced by Wednesday, as per the PTI.


Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, who represents the Ovala-Majiwada assembly constituency, party spokesperson Naresh Mhaske and former MLC Ravindra Phatak are strong contenders who are in the race for the Thane parliamentary seat, party sources said, according to the PTI.


The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central leadership has asked its state leadership to rein in its claimants for the Thane seat.

Thane is the home turf of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and it is unlikely that the party is ready to cede the coveted seat.

A seat with a significant Marathi population, local factors and CM Shinde's guarantee to win the seat were factors that weighed in favour of Shiv Sena.

The Thane comprises six assembly segments spanning across three satellite cities of Mumbai -- Airoli and Belapur in Navi Mumbai, Thane city, Kopri Panchpakhadi and Ovala-Majiwada and Mira Bhayandar.

The Palghar seat was won by the Shiv Sena in 2019 and it will also retain this seat, the sources added.

Thane and Palghar will go to polls on May 20.

The ruling 'Mahayuti' alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, is yet to declare candidates for Nashik, South Mumbai, Aurangabad and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seats -- all won by the undivided Shiv Sena in 2019.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said it was the responsibility of the MVA constituents to prevent any rebellion within their respective parties, a comment coming in the wake of Congress's Vishal Patil filing his nomination from the Sangli Lok Sabha seat despite it being allotted to the Sena (UBT), the PTI reported.

Addressing a press conference after releasing a song to promote the party's poll symbol, he said a joint manifesto of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Congress, will be released soon.

(with PTI inputs)

