Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Fans, water bottles, deos: new ways to lure voters

In a first, politicos in Vidarbha are aiming lens on comfort of those attending their rallies

A villager with a deodorant that was handed out to the crowd. Pic/Dipti Singh

In Vidarbha, the election campaign is taking on a new flavour with the infusion of artificial intelligence, songs composed for candidates and election merchandise tailored to combat the region’s heat such as handheld fans and deodorant sprays.

Candidates are pulling out all the stops to engage voters. In the past decade, the landscape of election merchandise has undergone a significant transformation, with traditional methods giving way to digital campaigning platforms. Businesses involved in producing election paraphernalia, such as banners, badges, pamphlets, T-shirts, caps, bags, cutouts, and masks, have witnessed a decline in sales compared to the 2019 general election.

An audience member sips from a bottle bearing the PM’s image at BJP president J P Nadda’s meeting at Circus Maidan, Gondia on April 12. Pic/Satej Shinde

Shyamrao Akulwar, owner of a small manufacturing shop in Nagpur's Karve Nagar that specialises in customized flags, T-shirts, banners and other merchandise, noted the reduced demand: “The demand is not as robust as it was in the previous two elections. With the advent of online purchasing options, customers now have more choices. While we still receive orders from local independent candidates, they are fewer in number. To adapt, I am exploring digital sales channels.”

Keeping cool

This election cycle has seen the integration of additional items into the campaign merchandise, including handheld fans, personalised water bottles, and pocket deodorant sprays. At political rallies and public gatherings in Chandrapur and Nagpur, attendees proudly displayed pocket deodorant sprays adorned with images of PM Narendra Modi and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Similarly, water bottles and fans featuring local candidates and party leaders were distributed to rally participants.



BJP supporters at PM’s rally in Chandrapur. Pic/Satej Shinde

Dattu Chaudhary, a resident of Chandrapur, shared his experience: “Local party workers in our area procured these customised deodorant sprays from an online retailer. They're convenient and have a pleasant scent.” He even offered to share one, mentioning he had extras to spare.

Song and dance

Candidates are increasingly leveraging personalised songs dedicated to themselves, which are played continuously on campaign vehicles traversing their constituency. An office-bearer from BJP in Chandrapur said, “Yes, we have recorded a few songs from Sudhir Bhau here, we play them at the public meetings and on the poll campaign vehicles. A catchy song attracts the attention of people.” Congress candidate from the Bhandara-Gondia constituency, Dr Prashant Padole too has a song dedicated to him appealing voters to choose his party. The lyrics of the song go “Chali Chali ab chali chali Prashant bhau ki hawa chali, Chali Chali ab chali chali Congress ki Hawa chali”.

AI presence

The emergence of AI-generated content presents new challenges for India’s voters in the 2024 elections. Political parties, leaders and candidates are using AI tools to target voters by analysing extensive datasets, including population demographics, social media engagement and online behaviour. These insights form the basis for delivering personalised content, advertisements and messages tailored to resonate with the unique interests and concerns of voters.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are witnessing the widespread adoption of AI across the country, with the BJP emerging as a leader in embracing cutting-edge technology compared to other political parties. In preparation for the elections, the BJP has utilised AI to translate Prime Minister Modi’s speeches into eight different languages, aiming to expand his outreach across diverse linguistic communities.