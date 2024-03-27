Lok Sabha elections 2024: Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) Central Parliamentary Executive Committee meeting to be held today in Mumbai

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sharad Chandra Pawar's Chief spokesperson, Mahesh Tapase has said that the Lok Sabha candidates will be discussed in this meeting

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) Party has organised a meeting of the Central Parliamentary Executive Committee which will be held on Wednesday, reported news agency ANI.

The meeting will be held in the presence of Sharad Pawar. Members of the Central Parliamentary Board of the party will be present in this meeting as well as the party's Maharashtra president MLA Jayant Patil, MP Supriya Sule, PC Chacko, Anil Deshmukh, and Jitendra Awhad, reported ANI.

On behalf of the NCP Sharad Chandra Pawar party, Mahesh Tapase stated that other committees will be formed for discussions, decisions and elections regarding the candidates to be fielded in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, reported ANI.

Earlier, NCP (SCP) president Sharad Pawar visited the residence of Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday to attend a meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

There are 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. The elections will be held in five phases. 5 seats in Phase 1 (April 19), 8 seats in Phase 2 (April 26), and 11 seats each in Phase 3 (May 7) and 4 (May 13). The remaining 13 seats will go to the polls in Phase 5 (May 20).

Amid the swiftly changing allegiances among political leaders in Maharashtra, Bajrang Sonawane, previously aligned with Ajit Pawar's faction within the NCP, made a significant move by joining Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Bajrang Sonwane, who hails from Beed district, Maharashtra, is considered to be the loyalist of Ajit Pawar and Dhananjay Munde after the split in the NCP last year. When Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led Grand Alliance government, Bajarang Sonwane came along with Ajit Pawar while he was the president of the NCP from Beed district.

Bajrang Sonawane had also contested against Pritam Munde in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Beed seat and had given a strong fight in the election.

The BJP has already announced the candidature of Pankaja Munde for the Beed Lok Sabha seat, replacing her younger sister, MP Pritam Munde, who won the seat in 2019.

(With inputs from ANI)