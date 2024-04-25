The Sharad Pawar-led party said it supports full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir and rejects the idea of 'one nation, one election'

Sharad Pawar. Pic/X@PawarSpeaks

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: NCP (SP) unveils manifesto; favours caste census, stresses on welfare of farmers and women x 00:00

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Thursday unveiled its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, favouring caste census and promising a separate commission for farmers' welfare, right to apprenticeship, 50 per cent reservation for women in jobs.

The Sharad Pawar-led party said it supports full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir and rejects the idea of 'one nation, one election'.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the manifesto, titled "Shapatnama", the NCP (SP) will review and propose changes to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register for Citizens (NRC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other laws "conflicting" with the constitutional principles.

It also mentioned that the party advocates empowering state and local governments, reviewing power distribution and enforcing constitutional amendments.

"We will demand a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations. We will ban contract labour in government sectors and legally protect the contract workers' benefits," Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil said addressing a press conference in Mumbai, reported PTI.

The manifesto, unveiled in the presence of NCP (SP) chief and former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar, also favours caste census, scrapping of the Agnipath scheme, safety audit for women and strengthening cyber laws related to them.

The NCP (SP) said it endorses the five "nyay" (guarantees) of the Congress mentioned in the grand old party's manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2024 on the issues pertaining to farmers, youth, women, labourers and caste census.

Patil said if the party gets a chance to be in power at the Centre, it would give the Goods and Services Tax (GST) a "human face", reported PTI.

"LPG cylinder prices will be kept at Rs 500 and if necessary, will be subsidised by the government. Petrol, diesel tax will be restructured," he said, reported PTI.

To a query on Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking to know what Pawar has contributed to the agriculture sector, the NCP (SP) chief said, "I don't wish to react to the remarks of those who have negligible knowledge of the sector. He should first speak on what his government has done in the last ten years," reported PTI.

The manifesto also outlined the party's foreign policy related to strategic global diplomacy, fostering partnerships that resonate with India's role on the world stage, and highlighted the party's views on national and internal security.

"We also prioritise judicial reforms, ensuring access to justice and inclusive representation within the judiciary," the NCP (SP) said in the manifesto.

Patil said the manifesto emphasises on "all-inclusive" development and speaks of affordable health and education, the party's views on environment, art and culture and what is proposes to do if voted to power.

The Sharad Pawar-led party's manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2024 also highlights welfare measures for the LGBTQ community.

(With inputs from PTI)