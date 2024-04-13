Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Raj Thackeray knows how to mix real with reel!

Updated on: 13 April,2024 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

Raj Thackeray’s Gudi Padwa rally at Shivaji Park was not just show of strength but also used as a chance to shoot bits of movie planned on MNS chief

Raj Thackeray during the rally. Pic/Rane Ashish

Key Highlights

  1. The rally was an opportunity to shoot visuals and dialogues for the movie on Raj Thackeray
  2. According to party sources, those involved in production of movie utilised technology
  3. In fact, around a fortnight ago, many vanity vans were positioned outside Shivtirth

What most people missed at the MNS rally on the occasion of Gudi Padwa at Shivaji Park on April 9 was a film camera present on the stage. The rally was also as an opportunity to shoot visuals and dialogues for the movie on Raj Thackeray.


According to party sources, those involved in the production and direction of the movie utilised technology-driven cameras, lights, and drones to capture shots required for the film revolving around Raj and his party. A shooting camera was even present on the stage, used by the MNS chief to address the gathering. Last week, mid-day was the first to report about the estranged nephew of the late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray, Raj, attempting to reach every household through the big screen—cinema.


Actor Pushkar Shrotri on stage during the rally. Pic/Rane Ashish
In fact, around a fortnight ago, many vanity vans, generators, and shooting lights were positioned outside Shivtirth—the residence of MNS chief at Shivaji Park in Dadar to capture several shots for the film. During the Padva rally, popular Marathi actor Pushkar Shrotri was also said to be present near the dais from where Raj addressed his party workers and declared unconditional support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the ongoing general elections.

It may be recalled that during the 2019 parliamentary polls, Raj’s phrase “Lava re toh video” was used to attack the BJP-led union government and Modi gained popularity and became his signature statement. Taking a cue from his big-screen popularity, Raj is said to be attempting to reach every household through movies.

According to party sources, the shots recorded are for the film, which is not exactly a biopic but a script revolving around MNS chief, his life, and party. Besides this movie, Raj is personally taking an interest in making one or two movies based on the legendary Maratha warrior—Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Last year, Raj’s son—Amit, and popular Marathi actress Tejaswini Pandit formed Sahyadri Films LLP with an office at Veera Desai, Andheri West, said to be behind making these movies. Earlier movies depicting the lives of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and the late Anand Dighe were directed by different directors and received a good response from viewers.

2019
Year Raj didn’t support Modi

