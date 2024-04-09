Accuses Sena (UBT) spokesperson of being kingpin of COVID khichdi scam

Sanjay Nirupam, former Congress leader

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sanjay Nirupam takes potshots at Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Raut x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Sanjay Nirupam took potshots at the saffron party by accusing its spokesperson Sanjay Raut Nirupam alleged that Raut’s daughter, brother and business partner received the kickbacks Nirupam alleged that some amount of money was deposited through a cheque

Fresh out of the Congress, which is a poll ally of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in the state, Sanjay Nirupam took potshots at the saffron party by accusing its spokesperson Sanjay Raut as the ‘kingpin’ of the COVID-19 Khichdi scam in the city. Nirupam who addressed a press conference in the city on Monday alleged that Raut’s daughter, brother and business partner received the kickbacks from the scam.

While addressing the press conference Nirupam said, “When I started working on the khichdi scam, I came to know that the main kingpin of the khichdi scam was Sanjay Raut the Spokesperson of Sena (UBT). Raut received money through his daughter, brother and partner. Raut’s business partners Rajiv Salunkhe and Sujit Patkar are partners in Sahyadri Refreshments which got a contract to supply khichdi during the COVID-19 pandemic. Raut, his family and friends, received R1 crore in commissions from the company.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nirupam alleged that some amount of money was deposited through a cheque in a bank account of Rauts daughter at the bank’s branch in Parel. Similarly, some money was deposited through cheque in the account of Raut’s brother, Nirupam said. He also added that similar money was deposited through cheque in the account of Rauts partner Patkar.

“People ask me, why do I call Mumbai North West seat Lok Sabha candidate khichdi chor? The reason I call him Khichdi chor is because he has stolen 200-gram khichdi from each packet that was given to the poor people. Even Sanjay Raut is khichdi chor because he has also stolen the khichdi from poor people,” Nirupam alleged.

Nirupam also demanded that ED which is investigating into the case should expand the ambit of the investigation and probe into the alleged role of the Mumbai North West seat Lok Sabha candidate while Raut should be arrested for his role as the ‘kingpin’ of the khichdi scam perpetrated by Sahyadri Refreshments. Nirupam also said that people from the Mumbai North West seat Lok Sabha should teach those involved in the khichdi scam a lesson.

Meanwhile Raut dismissed Nirupam as a ‘faltu’ (useless) person. “Let him say whatever he wants to say. It makes no difference to me,” said the Rajya Sabha MP. Nirupam, who was expelled from the Congress on the charge of anti-party activity, has been eyeing a candidature in Mumbai North-West constituency from the ruling party alliance. However, neither BJP nor Shiv Sena (Shinde) has confirmed his induction.