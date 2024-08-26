Congress MP Vasantrao Chavan died at 4am on Monday. He was undergoing treatment for renal issues at Kims Hospital in Hyderabad for the past one week. CM Eknath Shinde said Vasantrao Chavan will be 'remembered as a leader who was in harmony with the hopes of citizens'

Vasantrao Chavan. Pic/X@NANA_PATOLE

Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde paid his tributes to Congress lawmaker Vasantrao Chavan who passed away at the age of 70 in a private hospital at Hyderabad following prolonged illness.

CM Shinde said, "With the demise of MP Vasantrao Chavan, we lost a people-oriented leader, who was attuned to the hopes and aspirations of citizens. MP Chavan will continue to be remembered as a leader who was in harmony with the hopes and aspirations of the people. He held the political profile of being the Naigaon Sarpanch, Zilla Parishad Member, Member of both Houses of Legislative Assembly as well Member of Lok Sabha. He inherited a legacy of social and political causes from his home and always took a people-oriented role, working in cooperation and various fields. He also worked in the field of education through the Naigaon Education Society. We have lost a senior leader who worked hard for the development of the Naigaon Assembly constituency and Nanded district. The Chavan family has been traumatised by his death. I pray that God gives them the strength to bear this loss."

According to news agency PTI, the Congress Member of Parliament (MP) died at 4am on Monday. He was undergoing treatment for renal issues at Kims Hospital for the past one week.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Nana Patole paid his tributes to the veteran leader in a post on X. "The news of the demise of a senior leader of Congress party, MP of Nanded Lok Sabha Constituency Vasantraoji Chavan is very shocking", read the post. The MPCC president also praised the ex-MP for staying loyal to the Congress party even in "adverse conditions". "He always remained loyal to the Congress party even in adverse conditions and brought the idea of the Congress party home", added the post.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar also condoled the demise of the Congress leader.

"The news of the demise of Nanded Lok Sabha Constituency MP Vasantraoji Chavan is very sad. Being loyal to the Congress ideology, he supported the Congress party during difficult times and maintained the party organization in the Nanded district. He remained loyal to the Congress Party throughout his life with the feeling that the Congress Party was his family. The death of Vasantraoji Chavan, who was a true pike of Congress ideology, has caused a great loss to the party. Vasantraoji pays a heartfelt tribute to Chavan. We share the grief of the Chavan family and friends on this difficult occasion," Wadttiwar posted on X.