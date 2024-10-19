Maharashtra: 2.427 kg of gold and electronic goods worth Rs 42.14 lakh seized at Mumbai Airport

According to officials, the seized contraband was found concealed in the baggage, inside the dustbin kept at the international airport departure area, as well as in undergarments

In a significant crackdown, Mumbai customs officials on Friday reported seizing approximately 2.427 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.70 crores, along with electronic goods, including smartphones worth Rs 42.14 lakh, reported news agency ANI.

This operation spanned from October 16 to 18 and involved seven separate cases at the Mumbai Airport. The authorities are intensifying their efforts to combat smuggling activities. Customs officials maintain border security and track the origins of these contraband items.

According to officials, the seized contraband was found concealed in the baggage, inside the dustbin kept at the international airport departure area, as well as in undergarments, reported ANI.

In one case, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers made a significant recovery of two pieces of 24Kt gold dust embedded in wax, approximately weighing 1,000 grams, valued at Rs72,54,675. The seized items were found during a routine inspection at CSMI AP, Mumbai, reported ANI.

In another case, a total of six passengers were intercepted, and smuggled goods, including 22Kt gold melted bars, 24Kt gold dust in wax form (two pieces), 18Kt jewellery, and 24Kt gold dust in Rexine, with a total provisional net weight of 1.427 kg, were provisionally valued at Rs. 97.72 lakh, along with electronic goods, including 36 high-value phones (iPhone 16 Pro), reported ANI.

The passengers were from Kenya, Jeddah, Dubai, and Ra's al-Khaimah. The concealed items and goods were hidden inside the baggage, in undergarments, in body concealment and inside the body cavity of the passengers.

According to Mumbai customs, on the night of October 15-16, goods provisionally valued at Rs. 1.25 crores were seized in two cases at the Mumbai Airport, wherein they were recovered from inner garments and body concealment. A private staff member and a transit passenger involved in smuggling were arrested.

Further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from ANI)